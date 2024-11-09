Iginla Scores Late Game Winner As Rockets Push Past Blades

November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tij Iginla of the Kelowna Rockets (right)

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Tij Iginla of the Kelowna Rockets (right)(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets grabbed a crucial two points with a 2-1 victory over the Eastern Conference leading Saskatoon Blades Friday night at Prospera Place.

Andrew Cristall scored shorthanded while Tij Iginla potted the game winner late in the third for the victory.

GAME SUMMARY

Saskatoon would open the scoring 7:54 into the first period off a goal from defenceman Grayden Siepmann to put the Blades up 1-0. Saskatoon's lead wouldn't last long however as Andrew Cristall broke in on a two-on-one with Tij Iginla shorthanded and fired a shot glove side that beat Blades goaltender Evan Gardner to tie the game at one.

The game would stay tied until late in the third period when Tij Iginla danced around a Blades defender and fired a bullet past Gardner to give Kelowna a 2-1 lead which stood as the game winner.

"I thought from start to finish we stuck with the game plan. As a coach it is very rewarding and frustrating at the same time because you know what your team is capable of," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.

"Today was us playing the right way and getting a lot of chances. Their goaltender played really well. We gave up a couple of chances defensively but I thought for the most part it was a very simple game."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Saskatoon 35-15

Kelowna held Saskatoon to one shot in the third period

Tij Iginla has scored eight of his 10 goals on home ice at Prospera Place

UP NEXT

The Rockets will be right back on the ice Saturday, November 9th when they host the Spokane Chiefs. Kelowna will then play their third home game in six days on Wednesday, November 13th against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

