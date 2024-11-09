Everett Falls in 8-6 Clash in Kennewick

November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







KENNEWICK, Wash. - A feverish comeback effort fell short in the third period for the Everett Silvertips as the Tri-City Americans took an 8-6 final at the Toyota Center Friday night.

The Everett Silvertips started off strong with a powerplay goal scored by Tyler Mackenzie 7:31 into the first period, capitalizing off of a rebound allowed by Americans netminder Lukas Matecha. Tri-City answered back minutes later when Gavin Garland scored a powerplay goal at 9:58. Cash Koch potted a powerplay goal at 16:04 to give Tri-City a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Jake Gudelj scored a third powerplay goal for the Americans 9:36 into the second period. Jordan Gavin struck at 5-on-5 at 17:18 in the frame, followed up less than a minute later by Carter MacAdams for a 5-1 Americans advantage through two.

A chaotic third period gave the Silvertips some life. Juilen Maze chipped in a loose puck 1:45 into the frame, followed by Caine Wilke's fifth goal of the year 30 seconds later. Jesse Heslop then found the back of the net after a strong shift in the offensive zone at 6:16, pulling the Silvertips within one.

The Americans responded on their first shot of the third period, as MacAdams scored his second of the night on a 2-on-1 rush. Max Curran wired a powerplay goal at 10:55, Tri-City's fourth on the man advantage of the night. Koch's second of the game 11:30 into the third period extended the Americans' lead to 8-4.

The Silvertips kicked into gear once again when Lukas Kaplan scored his first goal of the season at 14:37 with help from Beau Courtney and Caine Wilke. Courtney rounded out the scoring with 3:40 seconds left in the contest for an 8-6 final.

Alex Garrett stopped 16 of 24 in the loss, his first of the season. Lukas Matecha turned aside 34 of 40 as the Americans extended their winning streak to 10 games.

