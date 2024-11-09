Game Day Hub: November 9 at Wenatchee

November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks face off against the Wenatchee Wild tonight, November 9, at 6:00 p.m. at Town Toyota Center, wrapping up their road trip in Washington.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Town Toyota Center

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks ended their skid with a commanding 5-2 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds at the accesso ShoWare Center last Saturday. Carter Sotheran opened the scoring just 20 seconds into the game, netting his first goal of the season, followed by a shorthanded goal from Kyle Chyzowski to put the Hawks up 2-0. Ryan Miller added a power-play goal in the second period, and while Seattle finally broke through late in the period, Portland kept control. Josh Zakreski and Kyle McDonough each scored in the third to seal the win, with goalie Marek Schlenker making key saves to preserve the lead.

2024-25 Season Series

This is the first of nine meetings between the Portland Winterhawks and Wenatchee Wild.

Watching Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Wild enter tonight's game against the Portland Winterhawks riding high after a strong 5-2 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Friday night. This recent win was marked by standout performances from several key players, especially Evan Friesen, who hit a career milestone with his 100th WHL point. Friesen has been a consistent offensive force, and alongside Kenta Isogai, who tallied a power-play goal, the Wild's top scorers have shown they can capitalize on special teams opportunities. Wenatchee's power play has been effective lately, scoring in their last four games, while their penalty kill runs at the top of the league at 88.2%.

The Wild's scoring threats include Friesen, who now has 15 points, and Kenta Isogai, who leads the club with 19 points. Eastyn Mannix, a recent addition, also made his presence known with a goal in his debut. On the back end, goaltender Daniel Hauser has been reliable, boasting a .923 save percentage over eight games and coming off a strong 33-save performance. For Portland to break through Wenatchee's solid defense and penalty kill, they'll need to create high-quality scoring chances. With the Wild looking to secure their third straight win and capitalize on the momentum of playing at home, Portland will aim to counter and extend their own winning streak to two games.

