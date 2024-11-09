Oil Kings Defeat Tigers for First Time in 13 Tries

Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have earned their first win over the Medicine Hat Tigers since April 15, 2022, a span of 13 games, after a 4-2 win on Friday night in Medicine Hat.

It was a game that saw the Oil Kings give up a two-goal lead, and a game that saw a total of 14 powerplay opportunities.

Head Coach Luke Pierce said that it was nice to finally get the win.

"It's nice to get this one off the back," he said. "And I think moving forward now we don't have to think about it. We can just focus on winning games."

Gavin Hodnett got the Oil Kings on the board first with his eighth of the year on the powerplay just about four minutes in, followed by a Miroslav Holinka marker at the 6:10 mark to give the Oil Kings a quick 2-0 lead, one they held after the first period.

The two goal-lead who hold after two periods, although with a 4-2 score after the Tigers got two of their own from Oasiz Wiesblatt and Gavin McKenna. Edmonton was able to respond, seemingly with the help of a momentum swinging fight between Edmonton's Ethan MacKenzie and Medicine Hat's Mathew Ward just over halfway through the period. Just 18 seconds after the fight, Marshall Finnie deflected a Parker Alcos shot past Harrison Meneghin to restore the Oil Kings lead for good.

It was a great couple of hits and then the fight and then for our guys to jump on that little momentum swing," Pierce said. "Cause we certainly had given back the momentum in the game and, we were really good there for the next five minutes, get our lead back and then great job in the third of just locking it down."

The Oil Kings made it 4-2 with just eight seconds left in the second, Adam Jecho cleaned up a rebound in front on the powerplay for his fifth of the season.

Alex Worthington stopped all eight shots he saw in the third to hold things down for the Oil Kings.

Ultimately, Edmonton was outshot 33-26 in the win, and went 2-for-7 on the powerplay and a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

The Oil Kings are in Swift Current on Saturday to visit the Broncos.

