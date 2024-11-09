Game Day Preview: Game 19 vs Moose Jaw Warriors

November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs Warriors: Tonight's matchup is the third matchup between the Tigers and Warriors this season. The Tigers won the previous meeting 6-3 with Oasiz Wiesblatt (1G,1A) leading the way with two points in the game.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 6 @ Moose Jaw 3 (Oct 18 2024) Final

Moose Jaw 6 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 5 2024) Final

2024-25 Standings:

9-9-0-0

Central Div. - 3rd

Eastern Con. - 6th

Home - 6-4-0-0

Away - 3-5-0-0

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (14)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (22)

Points - Gavin McKenna (33)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (50)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+11)

Wins - Harrison Meneghin (5)

Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.884)

GAA - Harrison Meneghin (3.16)

Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 16 - 73 - 21.9%

Penalty Kill: 64 - 83 - 77.1%

Recent Milestones: Oasiz Wiesblatt had four assists against the Regina Pats on November 1st. His second assist was his 200th career point as a Tiger. Harrison Meneghin also recently hit two major milestones winning his 50th career WHL game on October 23rd against the Calgary Hitmen and playing in his 100th game on November 2nd against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

McKenna Awarded WHL Player of the Month: Tigers Gavin McKenna was recently named the WHL's Player of the Month for September & October of the 2024-25 campaign. The 16 year old phenom had registered 23 points over his first 14 games at the time of the selection and is currently on pace for a career year with the Tigers.

Recent Transactions: The Tigers recently traded goaltender Ethan McCallum to Saskatoon for a 4th round pick (2027) and a conditional 4th round pick (2028) and signed 2006 born forward Carter Cunningham to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. The Tigers also have forward Brayden Ryan-MacKay called up from SAHA's U18 Prep Team.

Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 8 rookies.

Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 4 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 4 - 16-year-old.

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Previous Five Games

4-3 Win - @ Calgary Hitmen

10-5 Win - @ Regina Pats

3-0 Loss - @ Brandon Wheat Kings

7-6 Loss - @ Lethbridge Hurricanes

4-2 Loss - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings

Next Five Games:

Saturday, November 9 - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors

Wednesday, November 13 - @ Edmonton Oil Kings

Friday, November 15 - Vs Victoria Royals

Tuesday, November 19 - @ Saskatoon Blades

Wednesday, November 20 - @ Prince Albert Raiders

