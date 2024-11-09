Tigers Fall 4-2 to Oil Kings

November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







In a game filled with momentum swings, the Medicine Hat Tigers clawed their way back from an early deficit against the Edmonton Oil Kings, only to watch victory stay just out of reach. After tying it up in a thrilling second period, the Tigers' push fell just short as Edmonton's defensive grit and some timely saves from Oil Kings goaltender Alex Worthington sealed the deal. With near-misses and hard-fought chances down to the last seconds, this one kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The Edmonton Oil Kings wasted no time grabbing the momentum in the opening frame, the Oil Kings were awarded an early power-play opportunity as Medicine Hat's Jack Kashkowski was sent to the box for tripping. Edmonton took advantage shortly after with a fortunate bounce that set up Gavin Hodnett for a tap-in goal.

Building on their lead, Edmonton struck again just past the 13-minute mark when Lukas Sawchyn found Miroslav Holinka in the middle of the slot, as Holinka rifled a shot to the top corner, giving the Oil Kings a 2-0 advantage.

The Tigers looked to respond, earning their first power-play chance after Hunter St. Martin was tripped up on a chance in front by Edmonton's Parker Alcos. Despite some promising puck movement, the Tigers were unable to convert. Moments later, another Edmonton penalty, but the Oil Kings' penalty kill stood firm once again.

Late in the period, Alcos was penalized once more, giving Medicine Hat yet another chance on the man-advantage. The Tigers came close, with Pickford ringing one off the crossbar, but Edmonton's defense held strong.

Hunter St. Martin would then take his own penalty as he would head off for interference late in the 3rd leading to a 4-on-4 stretch, which the Tigers survived unscathed. Goaltender Harrison Meneghin closed out the period with a clutch save in the final seconds, keeping the Tigers within striking distance, down 2-0.

The Tigers came out with energy in the second, with Gavin McKenna creating an early chance. Edmonton gained a power play early on after a tripping call on Veeti Vaisanen, but Medicine Hat's penalty kill held strong. A few minutes later, Matt Paranych set up Oasiz Weisblatt, who scored his seventh of the season, cutting Edmonton's lead to one.

Shortly after, Tigers forward Andrew Basha was called for hooking. Edmonton applied pressure on their powerplay, but Meneghin made key stops to keep the Tigers in it. Minutes later, the crowd roared as McKenna and Weisblatt connected for a beautiful play on McKenna's 11th of the year.

Edmonton responded a few minutes later as it was Marshall Finnie with a deflection past Meneghin to make it 3-2 Edmonton.

Late in the period, Edmonton's penalty put the Tigers on the power play, but they couldn't capitalize. Shortly after, a last second scramble in the Tigers' crease led to multiple penalties, and Edmonton's Adam Jecho would jump on the opportunity to bury a rebound, sending the Oil Kings into the third up by two.

The third period saw physical play dominate, as both teams battled for control. Early on, Paranych went off for holding, followed by a high sticking double minor from Oil Kings' Lukas Sawchyn, setting up a 4-on-4. Once the Tigers penalty expired, Medicine Hat headed to the powerplay but was cut short when Bryce Pickford took a high-sticking penalty of his own.

With under eight minutes to go, St. Martin drew a hooking penalty, giving the Tigers one more power-play chance. Ward rang a shot off the crossbar, but the Tigers couldn't convert.

Both teams exchanged chances in the final few minutes, but Edmonton held their lead, securing a 4-2 victory.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/6 - 0%

PK: 5/7 - 71.4%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Alex Worthington - Edmonton

Harrison Meneghin - Medicine Hat

Miroslav Holinka - Edmonton

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Veeti Vaisanen

Tigers are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors. Game time is 7:00PM (MST) and tickets are available on Tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.