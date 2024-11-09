T-Birds Edged in Overtime

KENT, Wash. - Coster Dunn scored twice as the Seattle Thunderbirds earned a point with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Hitmen Friday at the accesso ShoWare Center. Game four of the T-Birds five game homestand is Saturday when they host the Victoria Royals at 6:05 p.m.

"The effort was there, the compete was there," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "We showed push back and resiliency and played more to our identity but we need to be more efficient over the course of the game. I thought there were more pucks we could have gotten behind their D. Not being efficient led to us not having as much push in the end."

Seattle (5-10-2-1) trailed 1-0 after the first period then fell behind 2-0 when the Hitmen scored in the first thirty seconds of period two. The T-Birds climbed back in the game with a pair of Coster Dunn goals, about two minutes apart to forge a 2-2 tie after forty minutes.

The first goal was set up by Brendan Rudolph at 6:02 of the second period, followed by a power play goal at 8:34. It was Dunn's first goals in his last ten games.

"He's been getting chances," remarked O'Dette of Dunn's drought ending two goal performance. "He was letting frustration get to him a little bit, but he's a key player for us. We need him to be playing well for us to have success. Tonight was a nice game for him and hopefully propels him to continue."

The team's traded goals in the third period with Calgary scoring at 5:09 and Braeden Cootes responding for the Thunderbirds at 9:26. Seattle killed off a late penalty in regulation but were assessed a hooking minor in overtime and the Hitmen converted for the game winner.

Despite the overtime game winner coming with a T-Bird player in the penalty box, O'Dette liked how his penalty kill performed on the night. "The PKs were good in regulation," he said of Seattle killing off two Calgary power plays. "We're trying some different personnel on it. The guys did a good job on it, lots of energy, lot's of pressure. In overtime it's a tall task to hold a team off that's skating 4-on-3 for a full two minutes."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Calgary has won their last ten road games in Seattle. They have never lost in seven games at the accesso ShoWare Center.

Seattle and Calgary meet just once per season and the last three seasons the game has gone to overtime. The T-Birds won last year in Calgary, 3-2. Two years ago the Hitmen won in Kent, 2-1.

Seattle was awarded just one power play chance in the game and converted. The T-Birds ended the night second in the WHL on the power play at 29.4 percent but are last in the league in power play chances per game at 2.83.

The T-Birds have points in five of their last six home games.

