Broncos Face Oil Kings at Home for First Match-Up of the Season
November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (10-6-0-0) will look for their third straight win as they host the Edmonton Oil Kings (7-7-1-1) tonight.
2024-25 Regular Season: 10-6-0-0 Home: 8-2-0-0 Away: 2-4-0-0
First Half Record: 10-6-0-0 Home: 8-2-0-0 Away: 2-4-0-0
LAST GAME 4-2 W vs Pats: The Broncos evened up their season series with the Pats with goals from Brady Birnie, Clarke Caswell, Connor Gabriel & Eric Johnston. While Joey Rocha was terrific in goal for the Broncos, making 37 saves in the win.
EDMONTON: This is the first of four meetings this season between the Broncos & Oil Kings. Swift Current won the season series in 2023-24 four games to one. Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos in scoring against Edmonton with eight points (three goals, five assists) in five games. The Broncos are 37-19-3-2 all-time while 22-13-1-0 at home.
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:
November 9/2024 - at Swift Current December 15/2023 - at Edmonton (6-3 SC)
December 14/2024 - at Edmonton February 9/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)
January 15/2025 - at Swift Current March 2/2024 - at Edmonton (4-1 EDM)
March 9/2025 - Edmonton March 6/2024 - at Swift Current (8-2 SC)
March 17/2024 - at Edmonton (5-4 SC)
The Broncos are coming off a 2-1 week against the Hurricanes, Raiders & Pats. While the Oil Kings are continuing their road-trip that took them through the US Division and last night in Medicine Hat
Read more about tonight's game on the Game Notes & Stats links above. Tonight is Delta Hotels by Marriott Night at InnovationPlex. Doors will be open early as we'll have the West Final on between the Saskatchewan Roughriders & Winnipeg Blue Bombers. There will be Hockey Happy Hour Specials along with the Broncos Sampler for $10.
You can catch the game live on on the home of the Broncos Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.
