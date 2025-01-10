Warriors and Pats Renew Rivalry

January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







LAST GAME... Calgary scored three goals in the second period on Wednesday and went on to hand the Warriors a 5-1 loss at Scotiabank Saddledome. Aidan Ziprick scored the lone goal for Moose Jaw, Brayden Schuurman and Luke Moroz picked up the assists, and Matthew Hutchison made 48 saves in his Warrior debut. Moose Jaw was 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Schuurman headed to Seattle... 20-year-old forward Brayden Schuurman was traded to the Seattle Thunderbirds for the rights to 16-year-old forward Cooper Ernewein, a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a third-round pick in 2028. The Thunderbirds selected Ernewein in the eighth round, 175th overall, at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. This season with the Saskatoon Blazers, he has 13 goals, 13 assists, and 26 points in 24 games.

Warriors & Rebels swap defencemen... Warriors acquire 20-year-old defenceman Eric Johnston, a sixth-round pick in 2026, and a fourth-round pick in 2027 from Red Deer in exchange for 20-year-old defenceman Keaton Dowhaniuk. Johnston, 6'0", 190lbs, is from Regina and started this season with the Swift Current Broncos. In 37 games this year, he has four goals, nine assists, and 13 points. In 229 games in the WHL, Johnston has 14 goals, 49 assists, and 63 points.

Warriors & Raiders exchange forwards... The Warriors have acquired 20-year-old import forward Krzysztof Macias, 17-year-old forward Luke Moroz, and a 4th-round pick in 2027 from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for 20-year-old forward Rilen Kovacevic. Drafted in the first round, 15th overall, in 2022, Moroz has four goals, 11 assists, and 15 points in 34 games this season. Macias was a first-round pick, 15th overall, in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, in 22 games this year he has eight goals, 14 assists, and 22 points.

A new face in the crease... The Warriors have acquired 18-year-old goalie Matthew Hutchison, a 4th-round pick in 2025, and a 7th-round pick in 2028 in exchange for 19-year-old goalie Brady Smith. This season with the Giants, Hutchison has played in 22 games, posting a record of 10-8-1 with a 3.92gaa and a .875sv%.

Career year for Ziprick... 19-year-old defenceman Aiden Ziprick has 8 goals, 21 assists, and 29 points in 39 games, setting new single-season career highs in all three categories. Last year with Lethbridge and Moose Jaw, Ziprick had one goal, eight assists, and nine points in 54 games.

Shots... In 39 games this season, the Warriors have been outshot by the opponent 30 times, the most in the WHL. In these games, their record is 5-22-1-2. Moose Jaw has outshot its opponents in seven games; their record is 3-2-2.

Opposition Preview... The Regina Pats enter the weekend with a record of 10-21-4-2. Regina is 3-5-2 in their last ten games and coming off a 5-2 loss in Calgary last Sunday. Julien Maze leads the Pats with 20 assists and 28 points, Zackary Shantz has 25 points, and Caden Brown has 21 points.

2024 - 2025 vs. Regina... This is the season's sixth of eight meetings between the Warriors and Pats. Moose Jaw is 4-0-1 against Regina, they are 2-0 at home and 2-0-1 on the road. Moose Jaw is 8-for-23 on the power play (34.8%) and has allowed three goals on 15 penalty kills (80.0%).

Brayden Schuurman leads the Warriors with two goals and seven points against the Pats, Aiden Ziprick has one goal and seven points, Lynden Lakovic has two goals and five points, Pavel McKenzie has three goals and four points, Ethan Semeniuk has three goals, Landen McFadden has one goal and three points, and Keaton Dowhaniuk has a goal and two points. Josh Banini is 2-0 with a 2.47gaa and a .925sv%.

Zackary Shants leads the Pats with two goals and five points against the Warriors, Zach Pantelakis has two goals and four points, John Babcock has four assists, Caden Brown has three goals, and Braxton Whitehead has three assists. Ewan Huet is 1-0 with a 2.80gaa and a .909sv% and Kelton Pyne is 0-2-1- with a 3.73gaa and an .875sv%.

Streaking

Landen McFadden has 1-3-4pts in the last five games

Ethan Semeniuk has 7-1-8pts in the last nine games

Lynden Lakovic has 10-9-19pts in the last 14 games

Pavel McKenzie has 3-4-7pts in the last seven games

Aiden Ziprick has 3-13-16pts in the last 12 games

Riley Thorpe has 1-2-3pts in the last five games

Milestone Watch

Landen Ward is three games away from 100 for his career

