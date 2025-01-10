Kids Strike in Comeback Overtime Win in Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Regina Pats completed their second comeback win of the season, defeating the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in overtime on Friday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Zach Pantelakis sealed Regina's fifth overtime win of the season just 50 seconds into the extra-frame, lifting the Pats to their 11th win this season and fifth in their last 12 games (5-5-2).

The Pats overcame their largest deficit of the season in a win, trailing 3-0 after one. In the second, the Pats got goals from Cohen Klassen, Cameron Kuzma and Julien Maze to tie things up. Then in the third, Keets Fawcett gave the Pats their first lead of the game 49 seconds in.

Ethan Semeniuk scored the Warriors third power play goal of the game to force overtime with five minutes remaining in regulation. Aiden Ziprick (1G-2A) and Luke Moroz (3A) led the way for Moose Jaw with three point performances. Matthew Hutchison made his second start as a Warrior, allowing five goals on 31 shots.

10 different Pats players gathered at least a point. Both Ephram McNutt and Reese Hamilton led the contest in plus-minus at +3. Ewan Huet made 22 saves.

FINAL SCORE: Pats 5, Warriors 4 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Warriors at 3:43 - Landen McFadden (4), assisted by Connor Schmidt // Schmidt skated in along the right boards and his shot attempt was redirected to an open McFadden who tucked it past Huet to make it 1-0 Warriors.

2-0: Warriors at 9:50 - Aiden Ziprick (9), assisted by Luke Moroz & Connor Schmidt (5-on-3) // With the Warriors on a two man advantage, they worked the puck around the Pats zone and from the left point Ziprick one-timed a shot past Huet to make it 2-0.

3-0: Warriors at 12:26 - Pavel McKenzie (11), assisted by Aiden Ziprick & Luke Moroz (PP) // The puck ended up in a mad scramble in the front of the Pats net and McKenzie found the loose puck and tucked it over an outstretched Huet to make it 3-0 Warriors.

Second Period

3-1: Pats at 6:42 - Cohen Klassen (2), assisted by John Babcock // Babcock sent a pass from the right point to Klassen at the left point. He skated in to the circle and his wrister beat Hutchison to get the Pats on the board down 3-1.

3-2: Pats at 7:44 - Cameron Kuzma (2), assisted by Connor Bear // Bear and Kuzma entered the Warriors zone with speed and wound up on a short two-on-one with Bear sending a pass to Kuzma and he made no mistake to pull the Pats to within one at 3-2.

3-3: Pats at 14:23 - Julien Maze (9), assisted by Dayton Deschamps // Maze picked up the puck behind his own net and went coast to coast and fired a beauty shot far side bar down to even the game up at 3-3.

Third Period

4-3: Pats at 49 seconds - Keets Fawcett (4), assisted by Ewan Huet // Fawcett grabbed the puck in his own zone, went end-to-end as he entered the Warriors zone one on four, and fired a shot from the left circle that beat Hutchison to give the Pats their first lead of the game at 4-3.

4-4: Warriors at 0:00 - Ethan Semeniuk (10), assisted by Luke Moroz & Aiden Ziprick (PP) // The puck was directed on net, and Huet tried to cover the near post but Semeniuk chipped the puck past the Pats netminder from the goal line to make it 4-4.

Overtime

5-4: Pats at 50 seconds - Zach Pantelakis (6), assisted by Reese Hamilton & Ephram McNutt // McNutt's shot was stopped but Pantelakis drove the puck on Hutchison, before crashing the net and knocking it home to give the Pats a 5-4 win.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 13-7-9-2-31 | Moose Jaw - 13-4-9-0-26

PP: Regina - 0/3 | Moose Jaw - 3/6

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (22 saves / 26 shots)

Moose Jaw: Michael Hutchison (26 saves / 31 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Aiden Ziprick (1G-2A) - Warriors

Second: Luke Moroz (3A) - Warriors

Third: Julien Maze (1G) - Pats

JUST NOTES

Ashton Brown made his Regina Pats debut, he is the 1,450th player to play in a regular season or playoff game.

Cohen Klassen scored his second goal of the season and second in his last three contests. He has three points (2G-1A) in those three games.

John Babcock has three points in his last five games, all assists.

Cameron Kuzma scored his second of the season which broke a 12-game goalless streak.

Connor Bear ended a six-game pointless streak with a helper on Kuzma's goal.

Dayton Deschamps picked up his first assist in 18 games.

Julien Maze scored his ninth goal of the season and is now on a two-game goal-scoring streak.

Keets Fawcett scored his fourth of the season, ending a 15-game goalless drought.

It was the Pats 12th extra time contest of the season.

Zach Pantelakis scored the overtime winner; he now has eight points (5G-3A) in his last eight contests.

Ephram McNutt notched an assist and has two points in his last three games (1G-1A)

Reese Hamilton picked up his first assist as a Pat, ended a 20 game streak without an assist.

Ewan Huet picked up his second win of the season, his first since September 29th at home versus the same Warriors.

The Pats have outshot their opponent in eight of their last nine games.

The Pats improved to 11-21-4-2 while the Warriors fell to 10-24-4-2.

COMING UP

The Pats next home game is Saturday January 11th when they face the Portland Winterhawks on Retro Night at the Brandt Centre. Get your tickets at reginapats.com.

