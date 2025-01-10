Game Day Hub: January 10 at Brandon

January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks face the Brandon Wheat Kings on the road on Friday, January 10 at 5:00 PT at Westoba Place.

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Westoba Place

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, January 24 - Pride Night - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, February 1 - Hawks Fight Cancer - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, February 8 - Hawkey for All - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks battled the Wenatchee Wild at home on Saturday, January 4, but ultimately fell 6-3. After a slow start, the Hawks pulled even with a power play goal from Tyson Jugnauth and a slick play by Joel Plante to tie things up early in the second. However, Wenatchee answered with a penalty shot and two power play goals, stretching their lead to 6-2. Kyle McDonough netted a shorthanded goal late, but the Wild held on for the win.

Captain Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 62 points (27G, 35A) in 38 games, he leads the team in scoring and is tied for first in the WHL. His 27 goals are third in the league, and his 160 shots on goal top the league. Chyzowski has been especially hot recently, posting a 10-point week (1G, 9A) in four games last week. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Watching the Wheat Kings

The Brandon Wheat Kings enter Friday's matchup with a 19-11-3-2 record, holding sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The team is riding a two-game winning streak and will look to keep their momentum going. Brandon's offensive attack is led by a familiar face in Marcus Nguyen, a former Winterhawk who helped Portland capture the 2024 Western Conference Championship. Nguyen has tallied 38 points (20G, 18A) in 35 games, making him the Wheat Kings' top scorer. Center Nolan Flamand complements Nguyen with 34 points (12G, 22A) in 34 games and has won 51.9% of his faceoffs.

In net, the Wheat Kings boast a formidable tandem. Carson Bjarnason ranks second in the league with a .913 save percentage and has posted an 8-6-2 record with a 2.90 goals-against average through 16 appearances. Ethan Eskit has been solid as well, sporting a .903 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average in 14 games. Special teams have been a key strength for Brandon, with their power play operating at 22.6% (14th in the league) and their penalty kill ranking fifth at 81.1%. These units will play a crucial role as the Wheat Kings look to challenge the Winterhawks' top-tier special teams.

2024-25 Season Series

This is the first and only meeting between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Portland Winterhawks this season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

Game Day Hub: January 10 at Brandon - Portland Winterhawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.