Hitmen Win 10 Straight at Home

January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have now won ten straight on home ice and are tied for first in the Eastern Conference after collecting two points against the visiting Saskatoon Blades.

Lock down defence was the factor in tonight's 4-1 victory over the Saskatoon Blades. Calgary kept the visiting team to 13 shots against, only allowing four in the final frame. Oliver Tulk had another standout performance, extending his point streak to 19 games with his three-point night. Tulk opened the scoring just under three minutes into the first. Ben Kindel's primary assist on the goal, extended his recording breaking point streak to 22 games. Carson Wetsch notched his 17th of the year to make it 2-0 heading into the second. Brandon Gorzynski scored the lone goal of the second period off a pass from Kalem Parker.

Saskatoon would get on the board in the third courtesy of Hayden Harsanyi to put the visitors within two. A high-sticking double minor from Tanner Scott put the game in Calgary's hands, with Oliver Tulk capitalizing for his second of the game to seal the deal. Sawyer Mynio recorded the primary assist for his first point as a Hitmen in his debut with the club. Tanner Howe's secondary assist on the play helped him reach the milestone of 250 career points.

Calgary is 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 and are on a league leading five game win streak. Calgary is now tied with the Medicine Hat Tigers for first place in the Eastern Conference with three games in hand.

Calgary returns to the Scotiabank Saddledome to host the Brandon Wheat Kings on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2:00 p.m. Not only will it be another Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential, but also the Hitmen's 30th Birthday Bash. Members of the 2010 WHL Championship team with be in attendance for puck drop to kick off the celebration. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com.

