Oil Kings Get Quick Responses For Victory Over Raiders
January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have won back-to-back games after a 5-4 win over the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night at Rogers Place.
The Oil Kings never trailed in the hockey game as Gracyn Sawchyn gave Edmonton the lead just 12 seconds into the first period. Cole Miller made it a quick 2-0 lead not even five minutes into the first period.
That 2-0 lead went into the second period where the Raiders would get the game tied with goals from Tomas Mrsic and Niall Crocker just over nine minutes into the period. The tie only lasted 22 seconds as Gavin Hodnett's 17th goal of the season restored the Edmonton lead.
In the third period, the Raiders tied the game just about five minutes into the period, courtesy of Ethan Bibeau. However, just as it happened in the second period, the Oil Kings responded quickly, this time 43 seconds later off the stick of Blake Fiddler for his sixth of the season.
Edmonton held on after that as Gracyn Sawchyn made it 5-3 into the empty net with just under 90 seconds to play in the game. Tomas Mrsic added one more with five seconds left to make it 5-4 and the Oil Kings would hold on after that to improve their record to 22-14-1-2.
The Oil Kings powerplay was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 0-for-1. Ethan Simcoe made 22 saves for his fourth victory.
Edmonton hosts Medicine Hat on Saturday for Elvis Night.
