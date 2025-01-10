Oil Kings and Raiders Meet for Third Time

January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back in action tonight for their first game post-WHL Trade Deadline.

The Prince Albert Raiders are at Rogers Place tonight for an Eastern Conference battle.

Edmonton is coming off a 4-2 win over the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday, the first win for the team against the Blades since February of 2022. The win has the Oil Kings with a 21-14-1-2 record, good for 45 points and fourth place in the Eastern Conference heading into the weekend. The Oil Kings are also 13-4-0-1 in their last 18 games and are 3-1-0-1 to start the 2025 calendar year.

The opponents, the Prince Albert Raiders have lost back-to-back games, including Wednesday Night in Medicine Hat by a 7-4 score, but the Raiders have won six of their last 10 games. The Raiders are 19-14-3-0 overall this season and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Heading into the weekend, just nine points separate first and eighth in the Eastern Conference, and all but two teams in the top eight have gone over .500 in their last 10 games.

This will mark the third of five matchups this season between the Oil Kings and the Raiders. So far, the Oil Kings are 0-2-0-0 against Prince Albert while being outscored 9-3. Roan Woodward's two points lead the way for the Oil Kings in the season series, while Tomas Mrsic has six points (2G, 4A) to lead Prince Albert.

Game time from Rogers Place in 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (35, 20-35-55)

Gavin Hodnett (38, 16-23-39)

Roan Woodward (38, 16-23-39)

Lukas Sawchyn (38, 8-20-28)

Adam Jecho (27, 9-15-24)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

D Blake Fiddler is 3 games away from 100 in the WHL

Raiders Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Aiden Oiring (36, 16-35-51)

Tomas Mrsic (33, 21-28-49)

Lukas Dragicevic (34, 8-36-44)

Rilen Kovacevic (34, 21-20-41)

Niall Crocker (36, 14-26-40)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Prince Albert Raiders:

Saturday, November 16 @ PA (4-1 PA)

Tuesday, December 17 @ EDM (5-2 PA)

Friday, January 10 @ Edmonton

Friday, February 28 @ Prince Albert

Saturday, March 15 @ Edmonton

