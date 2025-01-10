Chiefs Drop Tough 4-2 Loss in Everett, Go 0/8 on the Power Play
January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Everett, Wash. - The Chiefs traveled west on Friday night for just the second game against WHL-leading Everett this season. The Chiefs won in Everett back on November 22nd with a 4-3 shootout victory. Andrew Cristall made his Chiefs' debut on Friday night after coming to the team via trade earlier this week and Berkly Catton returned to action for Spokane after playing for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships.
Spokane dominated proceedings in the first period, winning the shots battle 16-9, but it was Everett with the lone goal of the frame. Talented rookie Landon Dupont found the net on the break and the Chiefs would trail 1-0 going into the second.
It was another talented rookie finding the net, this time for Spokane, in the second period. Chase Harrington charged down the left wall before slotting a cross-zone pass to the stick of Mathis Preston who buried it from the right slot at 2:43.
It only took 32 seconds for Spokane to double their lead. Saige Weinstein fired a shot wide from the blue line but the bounce caromed out front with Cohen Harris on the scene to put it away at 3:15. Brody Gillespie was also given an assist on the play.
Everett would tied it at two goals apiece at 17:14 with a goal from Chastke and then reclaim the lead less than a minute later thanks to Rymon's 19th of the season.
Going into the third the Chiefs continued to lead the shot chart, with 32 shots against Everett's 20.
Despite several golden power play chances, the Chiefs could not find a tying goal in the third. Everett would add a fourth goal on the empty net and take this one 4-2.
The third period was a tight, physical affair but it was rare special teams woes that sunk the Chiefs. Spokane fired 45 shots on target but were 0/8 on the power play.
Spokane will continue the three-game road trip on Saturday night in Wenatchee before heading up to Kelowna on Wednesday, January 15th. The Chiefs will return home on January 17th for Gold Seal Plumbing Princesses and Heroes Night along with January 18th for Pizza Factory Military Appreciation + Family Feast Night.
