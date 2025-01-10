Chiefs Forwards Edwards, Pyatt Reassigned

January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have reassigned forwards Matthew Edwards (2005) and Dane Pyatt (2007) to the Weyburn Red Wings of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League, respectively.

"Matt will be joining Weyburn for the remainder of the season. He is a quality person and popular amongst his teammates. We wish him all the best the rest of the season. He will remain on Spokane's 50 Player Protected List as an affiliated player," confirmed Matt Bardsley, General Manager of the Spokane Chiefs.

Edwards, acquired by Spokane from the Vancouver Giants at the beginning of the season, has posted 10 points on four goals and six assists over 106 games in the Western Hockey League. The Saskatoon native played in 21 games as a Chief and was originally selected in the fourth round (76th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft by Vancouver.

"Dane will finish the year with Coquitlam. We felt it was important for him to play regularly since he has missed so much time due to his early season injury, and we wish him all the best the rest of the season," Bardsley continued.

Pyatt, originally a ninth-round selection (181st overall) by Spokane in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, made his WHL debut on Opening Night this season against the Prince George Cougars on September 20. He scored his first WHL goal in his first game, but also suffered a leg injury that took him off the ice until December 28 against the Wenatchee Wild. He's played a total of six games for the Chiefs this season.

The move brings Spokane's current roster to 23 total players, including 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.