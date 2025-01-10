Rockets Release Forward Brett Calhoon

January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets forward Brett Calhoon

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Kelowna Rockets forward Brett Calhoon(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets announced today they have released 2005-born forward Brett Calhoon.

Calhoon suited up in 33 games this season with the Rockets, recording four goals and 10 points in those games. Over the course of his WHL career he's played in 97 games with both the Rockets and Medicine Hat Tigers, who Kelowna acquired Calhoon from in a trade last season, where he recorded eight goals and 22 points.

Kelowna will now prepare for a pair of games this weekend when they host the Prince George Cougars on January 10 th before travelling to Vancouver the following evening to take on the Vancouver Giants. Puck drop for Friday's home game will go at 7:05 PM.

Images from this story

