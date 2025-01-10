Rockets Release Forward Brett Calhoon
January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets announced today they have released 2005-born forward Brett Calhoon.
Calhoon suited up in 33 games this season with the Rockets, recording four goals and 10 points in those games. Over the course of his WHL career he's played in 97 games with both the Rockets and Medicine Hat Tigers, who Kelowna acquired Calhoon from in a trade last season, where he recorded eight goals and 22 points.
Kelowna will now prepare for a pair of games this weekend when they host the Prince George Cougars on January 10 th before travelling to Vancouver the following evening to take on the Vancouver Giants. Puck drop for Friday's home game will go at 7:05 PM.
Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets forward Brett Calhoon
(Steve Dunsmoor)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025
- Rockets Release Forward Brett Calhoon - Kelowna Rockets
- Brandon Whynott commits to Bowling Green Falcons for 2025-26 - Tri-City Americans
- Max Pšenička Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Winterhawks - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Game 41 vs Red Deer Rebels - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Cristall to Make Chiefs Debut, Catton Returns Friday against Everett - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Name Derrick Martin Interim Head Coach - Kelowna Rockets
- Rebels Add Import Forward Gleb Semenov - Red Deer Rebels
- Warriors and Pats Renew Rivalry - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings and Raiders Meet for Third Time - Edmonton Oil Kings
- New-Look Broncos Host Hurricanes - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Hub: January 10 at Brandon - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kelowna Rockets Stories
- Rockets Release Forward Brett Calhoon
- Rockets Name Derrick Martin Interim Head Coach
- Rockets acquire Andrew Petruk from Everett Silvertips in exchange for WHL Prospects Draft pick
- A Letter From Caden Price
- Rockets Acquire WHL Prospects Draft Pick for Defenceman Landon Cowper