Rebels Add Import Forward Gleb Semenov

January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Forward Gleb Semenov with the Omaha Lancers

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce the addition of import forward Gleb Semenov (Semyonov) to the club's roster.

A native of Moscow, Russia, Semenov was selected by the London Knights in round two, 118 th overall at the 2024 OHL Import Draft. He was added by the Rebels on Thursday after clearing OHL waivers.

Semenov, who turns 18 next month, split time with both U17/U18 Spartak Moscow in 2023-24 recording 21 goals and 42 points in 29 games.

In 11 games this season with the Omaha Lancers of the USHL, Semenov has four goals and four assists for eight points.

Semenov becomes the second import player on the current Rebels roster joining Samuel Drancak ('06, Czechia).

Gleb Semenov

Forward

Shoots: Right

Height: 6'3

Weight: 185

Birthdate: 2007-02-17

Hometown: Moscow, Russia

