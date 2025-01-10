Hawks Power Past Wheat Kings in 6-3 Road Victory
January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks showcased their resilience and offensive firepower, surging past the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-3 with a dominant third period led by Alex Weiermair's two-goal night.
Game #39: Portland (6) at Brandon (3)
SOG: POR (43) - BRA (32)
PP: POR (0/3) - BRA (0/3)
Saves: Štìbeták (29/32) - Bjarnason (37/43)
GAME NOTES:
Kyle Chyzowski retook the league scoring title, adding two assists in Brandon for 64 points (27G, 38A) on the season.
Jordan Duguay tallied his second three-point game (1G, 2A) of the season.
Three of Alex Weiermair's eight goals with the Winterhawks have been game-winners.
The Portland Winterhawks added to their league-leading shorthanded count (12) against the Wheat Kings. This was the first shorthanded goal that Brandon has allowed all season.
SCORING:
POR - Alex Weiermair (7) from Kyle Chyzowski and Jordan Duguay
BRA - Nolan Flamand (13) from Carter Klippenstein and Matteo Michels
BRA - Dylan Ronald (4) from Merrek Arpin and Matteo Michels
POR - Ryder Thompson (6) from Kyle McDonough and Ryan Miller
POR - Reed Brown (5) from Carsyn Dyck and David Hoy
BRA - Jaxon Jacobson (7) from Luke Shipley and Nicholas Johnson
POR - Alex Weiermair (8) from Kyle Chyzowski and Jordan Duguay
POR - Jordan Duguay (8) from Carter Sotheran
POR - Ryan Miller (8) from Tyson Jugnauth (Shorthanded)
GAME SUMMARY:
The Portland Winterhawks struck first at 9:04 of the opening period when Alex Weiermair completed a passing play with a tap-in at the right post. The Wheat Kings responded just over five minutes later and grabbed the lead at 16:26, carrying a 2-1 advantage into the second period.
Ryder Thompson pulled the Hawks even midway through the second with a smooth deflection over the shoulder of the Wheat King's goaltender. Reed Brown then showcased his skill late in the frame, slipping past a defender and burying a backhander to give Portland a 3-2 edge. Brandon quickly countered, tying the game at 3-3 less than a minute later.
The Winterhawks came out flying in the third period, reclaiming the lead with two quick goals. Alex Weiermair notched his second of the night at 2:22, ripping a shot from the slot after recieving a feed off the wall. Moments later, Jordan Duguay capped off a stellar performance with his third point of the night, finding the back of the net after a quirky bounce off a defender's shoulder. Ryan Miller sealed the deal at 15:37 with a shorthanded goal, securing a commanding 6-3 victory for the Winterhawks.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks head to Regina to take on the Pats at 4:00 p.m. PT at Brandt Centre.
