Cristall to Make Chiefs Debut, Catton Returns Friday against Everett
January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Everett, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the conference-leading Everett Silvertips on the road Friday night. Newly acquired forward Andrew Cristall is expected to make his debut in a Chiefs' sweater, while team captain Berkly Catton is expected to make his return from the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. The teams last faced each other on November 22, when the Chiefs pulled off a 4-3 shootout victory.
LOCATION: Angel of the Winds Arena
TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
