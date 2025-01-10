New-Look Broncos Host Hurricanes

January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - With the WHL Deadline come and gone the Swift Current Broncos (19-17-0-1) turn their attention to the Lethbridge Hurricanes (21-14-1-1) with plenty of new faces joining the line-up for both clubs at InnovationPlex.

The Broncos will look to climb their way up the Eastern Conference ladder currently in the 8th and final playoff spot while the Hurricanes will also look to thread up currently 5th butt four points out of 1st in the Central Division. The Broncos begin the night nine points back of Saskatoon for tops in the Division with two games in hand. While four points back of 2nd in the East Division.

This will be the debuts of new Broncos Hunter Mayo, Trae Wilke, Marek Ročák and Otto Hanson who were acquired during the week's Trade Deadline and signed from the BCHL.

There will be post-game autographs with Broncos Captain Clarke Caswell, Luke Mistelbacher, Reid Dyck, Peyton Kettles & Parker Rondeau for patrons at InnovationPlex Friday night.

Game time is set for 7 PM, you can catch the game live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

For more on tonight's game visit the official Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 19-17-0-1 Home: 13-7-0-0 Away: 6-10-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 2-1-0-0 Home: 1-0-0-0 Away: 1-1-0-0

LAST GAME 5-2 L @ Tigers: Broncos forward Luke Mistelbacher had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Swift Current Broncos would tie the game early in the third period in Medicine Hat before the Tigers would score three unanswered goals for the 5-2 win.

Vs LETHBRIDGE: This is the third of four meetings between the Broncos and Hurricanes, the second match-up happened in Swift Current last week on Friday, October 25th in a 4-1 win, evening the season series at one game a piece. Dawson Gerwing, Eric Johnston (GWG), Carlin Dezainde & Brady Birnie scored in the win while Reid Dyck made 19 saves for his 5th win of the season.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 27/2024 - at Lethbridge (6-3 LET) September 22/2023 - at Lethbridge (3-1 LET)

October 25/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC) September 23/2023 - at Swift Current (5-2 LET)

October 30/2024 - at Lethbridge (3-1 LET) December 8/2023 - at Lethbridge (5-3 LET)

January 10/2025 - at Swift Current December 9/2023 - at Swift Current (3-1 SC)

December 27/2023 - at Lethbridge (7-6 OT SC)

January 3/2024 - at Lethbridge (6-3 LET)

January 31/2024 - at Swift Current (6-0 SC)

February 14/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (28) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (37) Clarke Caswell

Points (59) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (9) - Gould, Mistelbacher Power Play Assists (16) - Clarke Caswell

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Dezainde, Mistelbacher

PIMS (46) - Carlin Dezainde. Plus/Minus (+11) - Grayson Burzynski

Shots (156) - Luke Mistelbacher Shooting % (17.9%) - Luke Mistelbacher

Face-off Wins (314) - Rylan Gould Face-off % (55.0%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (12) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.893) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.50) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 37 GP: 18G-25A-43 PTS Clarke Caswell: 35 GP: 13G - 38A - 51 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 37 GP: 28G-31A-59 PTS Hunter Mayo: 33 GP: 11G - 11A - 22 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 26 GP: 3G - 3A - 6 PTS Brady Birnie: 37: 18G - 29A- 47 PTS Reid Dyck: 25 GP: 12-15-0-0 3.50 GAA .893 SV% 2 SO Grayson Burzynski: 33 GP: 6G-24A - 30 PTS

Rylan Gould: 30 GP: 14G-16A-30 PTS (9 PPG) Marek Ročák: 27 GP: 1G-15A-16 PTS

Trae Wilke: 38 GP: 8G-11A-19 PTS Otto Hanson: WHL Debut

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.