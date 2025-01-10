Brandon Whynott commits to Bowling Green Falcons for 2025-26

January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans forward Brandon Whynott

(Tri-City Americans) Tri-City Americans forward Brandon Whynott(Tri-City Americans)

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today that forward Brandon Whynott has committed to the Bowling Green State University Falcons for the 2025-26 season.

Whynott, from Langley, British Columbia, is in his fifth and final season in the Western Hockey League and has already posted career-best numbers with 33 games remaining on the schedule.

Through 35 games Whynott leads the Americans in scoring with 41 points (19-22-41), besting the 35 points he posted in 2023-24. In 240 career WHL games he has recorded 111 points (47-64-111).

After three seasons, 131 games and 37 points (12-25-37) with the Calgary Hitmen Whynott was acquired by the Americans in August of 2023 for a 2024 fifth-round pick. He immediately became a regular contributor for Tri-City, finishing the 2023-24 season with career highs in goals (16), assists (17) and points (33).

He has since surpassed all of those totals this season and has only been held off the score sheet in seven of Tri-City's 35 games.

Whynott joins Jake Sloan, who is also committed to Bowling Green, and Carter MacAdams (Northern Michigan) in announcing an NCAA commitment for the 2025-26 season.

