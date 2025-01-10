Hurricanes Steal Extra Point With Seconds Left In Overtime Against The Broncos
January 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos were 4.7 seconds away from a deciding shootout but fall to the Lethbridge Hurricanes 2-1 in overtime Friday night at InnovationPlex.
The first period saw the Broncos get plenty of chances on Hurricanes goaltender Jackson Unger but weren't able to solve him while the Hurricanes would have a late power play chance but couldn't counter on Reid Dyck (Winkler, SK) pushing the first period to a stalemate of 0-0 after 1.
The Hurricanes would carry momentum in the second period, outshooting the Broncos 15-9 and some timely saves from Reid Dyck but one puck would go past the Broncos net on a rim from the point that would go off a Bronco glove that make an opportune bounce towards the goal that no one saw go in and would give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead after 2 from Vojtech Port at 9:21 in the middle frame.
In the third with barely any stoppages in play, the Broncos would eventually solve Jackson Unger on the power play after video review, the inital save made by the Hurricane goaltender would cross the line and put the Broncos on the board at 1-1. Both teams would have chances late to take the lead but overtime would be needed.
With just 4.7 seconds left in overtime Kooper Gizowski would find the back of the net giving Lethbridge the 2-1 triumph on the road over the Broncos.
Swift Current would salvage a single point putting their record at 19-17-1-1 on the season while Lethbridge improved to 22-14-1-1 on the season.
The Broncos are off the rest of the weekend and return to action at home Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oil Kings.
