Walleye Weekly No. 11: January 2, 2024

January 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye gather after a goal in front of the home fans

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye gather after a goal in front of the home fans(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 20-4-1-3, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 10 Unbeaten / 3 Won

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 27 vs Cincinnati (4-3 Loss/SO)

December 29 at Kalamazoo (3-2 Win/OT)

December 30 vs Cincinnati (4-2 Win)

December 31 at Fort Wayne (6-4 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 5 vs Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 6 at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 7 vs Cincinnati (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

The big 2-0: The Toledo Walleye claimed a 6-4 win over the Fort Wayne Komets on Sunday night, giving the Walleye seven of eight possible points for the week and the 20th win of the season after falling in a shootout loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday, then beating Kalamazoo on Friday and Cincinnati on Saturday before capping the week with Sunday's win. Riley Sawchuk (3G, 3A) and Brandon Hawkins (2G, 4A) each tallied six points during the week while Sam Craggs scored three goals in four games.

Slingin' Sammy: Forward Sam Craggs is amid a breakout campaign. Craggs has already more than doubled his career point total this season and has been a top-two scorer for the Walleye this season. Craggs leads the Walleye with 18 goals, which is second in the ECHL, and is second on the Walleye in points with 31. Craggs has also been especially dominant against the division-rival Fort Wayne Komets, who he has 12 points against (7G, 5A).

Road warriors: The Toledo Walleye have been outright dominant on the road this season, going 12-1-1-0 including eight straight wins on the road. The Fish have outscored opponents 66-43 this season while averaging 37.07 shots per game. The Walleye power play unit is 31.5% (17/54) on the road while the road penalty kill unit is 83.0% (39/47).

Win-ter wonderland: The Toledo Walleye have been red-hot as of late, going unbeaten in their last ten games overall as well as winning their last eight games on the road. The Walleye have ridden their eight-game road winning streak to a road record of 12-1-1 this season. The Walleye finished December with a record of 11-1-0-2.

Kruse-ing down Madison: Forward Brandon Kruse was hot in December. In fourteen December contests, Kruse has collected 17 points (7G, 10A) and had his nine-game point streak (4G, 9A) snapped in Friday's contest. Kruse skated in his 100th professional game in Sunday's contest against Fort Wayne.

Top tier Hawk-ey: Forward Brandon Hawkins is riding a ten-game point streak, which included an eight-game assist streak. Hawkins has collected 16 points (6G, 10A) during his point streak. Hawkins is second in the ECHL in points with 40. He leads the Walleye in assists (23) and points (40) and is second in goals (17).

New year, same Fish: The Toledo Walleye will enter the new year with a three-game week, beginning at home with the Fort Wayne Komets, followed by a home-and-home with the Cincinnati Cyclones in Cincinnati on Saturday and Toledo on Sunday. The Fish sit atop the Central Division standings heading into the new year at 20-4-1-3 with a total of 44 points. Toledo's 44 points lead the next closest opponent by 11 points (Fort Wayne, 33). The 11-point gap is the largest lead the Walleye have had at the calendar flip in franchise history, beating out their standing during the 2016-17 season when their 49 points held an eight-point gap over second place (Tulsa, 41).

Walleye Player of the Week:

Riley Sawchuk (3G, 3A; +3)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (2-0-0, 3.00 GAA, .905 SVP)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.