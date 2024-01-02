Evan Dougherty Traded to Kalamazoo
January 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that forward Evan Dougherty has been traded to the Kalamazoo Wings.
In the first 25 games of his professional career this season with Atlanta, the native of Kalamazoo, Michigan added six points (2G, 4A).
Prior to beginning his professional career, Dougherty, 24, played with Bowling Green State University (Division 1) for the better part of five seasons. In 123 games with the Falcons, Dougherty accrued 26 points (17g-9a).
The Gladiators are back in action tomorrow night, when they host the Florida Everblades at 7:00PM, at Gas South Arena.
