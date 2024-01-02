Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 11

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), enter the 2024 calendar year second overall in the ECHL with an overall record of (22-7-0-1, 45pts) and welcome the Reading Royals to Boise this week for just the second time in franchise history, the first since October 2016. The Steelheads are (3-3-0) all-time vs. Reading including (3-2-0) in Idaho.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 3 vs. Reading | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5 vs. Reading | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Reading | 7:10 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Dec. 29 at Allen | 6-2 Loss

Francesco Arcuri gave Idaho a 1-0 lead 6:17 into the game on his seventh goal of the season, his first on the power-play. After Allen tied the score at 1-1 with 5:50 left in the opening frame on a power-play score of their own they would score three times in the middle period to capture a 4-1 lead heading into the third period. The Steelheads surrendered two goals in the third period before Demetrios Koumontzis scored his first professional goal with 5:55 left in regulation. David Tendeck made 24 saves on 30 shots in his Steelheads debut. The loss was Idaho's largest margin of defeat this season.

Saturday, Dec. 30 at Allen | 5-1 Win

A.J. White tallied two assists in his 500th game as the Steelheads scored four goals in the second period including three in a span of 4:50. Wade Murphy scored a goal in the first period to get Idaho on the board first for the second straight night as Matt Register scored a four on three power-play goal early in the second period to make it 2-0. Ty Pelton-Byce increased the lead to 3-0 before Romain Rodzisnki potted his first professional goal. Francesco Arcuri scored on the power-play for his second consecutive game late in the frame to make it 5-0. Allen grabbed a goal with 6:01 left in the game as David Tendeck made 19 saves on 20 shots in his first win as a Steelhead.

Sunday, Dec. 31 at Allen | 5-4 Loss

Idaho fell behind 3-0 after the first period and then 5-0 just 7:33 into the second period. Mark Rassell and Jack Becker provided second period goals to cut the deficit down to 5-2 after 40 minutes of play. Becker would then score a power-play goal at 8:22 of the final period and Rassell scored a six on five goal with 1:36 left in regulation but the Steelheads would eventually lose 5-4. David Tendeck made 29 saves on 34 shots.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

Kansas City Mavericks (23-7-1-0, 47pts, .758)

Idaho Steelheads (22-7-0-1, 45pts, .750)

Rapid City Rush (14-14-2-0, 30pts, .500)

Tulsa Oilers (13-13-3-0, 29pts. .500)

Allen Americans (12-17-1-0, 25pts. .417)

Wichita Thunder (10-16-4-0, 24pts. .400)

Utah Grizzlies (11-17-0-0, 22pts. .393)

