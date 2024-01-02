Forward Will Merchant Re-Joins Steelheads

January 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Will Merchant has re-signed with the Steelheads.

Merchant, 29, ranks fifth all-time in franchise history in games played (246) and goals (79), tied for sixth in points (173), and sixth in assists (94). The 6-foot-1, 187lb forward last played for Idaho during the 2021-22 season where he collected 36 points (19G, 17A) in 48 games while also appearing in 13 games for the Texas Stars recording one goal and two assists. He has played parts of five seasons with the Steelheads beginning his professional career with the club in 2016-17. The Eagan, MN native played for Idaho from 2016-18 but then was acquired by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Jun. 13, 2018 completing a future considerations deal which sent Jack Nevins to Idaho on Mar. 6, 2018. He began the 2018-19 campaign in Greenville and then was re-acquired in a trade on Mar. 4, 2019 for Zach Franko and Clint Lewis.

Since leaving the Steelheads after the 2021-22 season the seventh-year pro has played the last two years overseas spending last season with the Esbjerg Energy (Denmark) and this year with the Manchester Storm (EIHL) appearing in 20 games registering nine points (3G, 6A).

In parts of five ECHL seasons he has accumulated 195 points (89G, 106A) in 318 career games while playing 14 games in the AHL all with the Texas Stars totaling three points (1G, 2A).

Idaho opens a season long six game home-stand tomorrow night hosting the Reading Royals at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.