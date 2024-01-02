Kalamazoo Acquires Hometown Rookie in Dougherty, Calisti Recalled from Loan

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the team has acquired rookie forward Evan Dougherty from the Atlanta Gladiators.

The team also announced that the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) have recalled the loan of defenseman Robert Calisti.

Dougherty, 24, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound, Kalamazoo, MI native wh! returns home after playing in 25 games this season with the Atlanta Gladiators (2g-4a & 11 PIM).

The right-shooting forward played parts of five seasons with Bowling Green State University from 2018 thru 2023 prior to turning pro this season. During his time with the Falcons, Dougherty scored 17 goals, notched 9 assists and amassed 94 PIMs in 123 games played.

Dougherty was also named alternate captain in his senior season at Bowling Green State.

Calisti, 22, heads back to Charlotte after suiting up in 38 games for the K-Wings across the last two seasons. The left-shot blueliner was loaned to Kalamazoo by Charlotte (AHL) on March 15, 2023, to fulfill the future considerations portion of a February 18, 2023 trade between Kalamazoo and Florida.

A Toronto, ON native, Calisti totaled four goals and eight assists in 23 games played in 2023-24.

