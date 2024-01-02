Kalamazoo Acquires Hometown Rookie in Dougherty, Calisti Recalled from Loan
January 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the team has acquired rookie forward Evan Dougherty from the Atlanta Gladiators.
The team also announced that the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) have recalled the loan of defenseman Robert Calisti.
Dougherty, 24, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound, Kalamazoo, MI native wh! returns home after playing in 25 games this season with the Atlanta Gladiators (2g-4a & 11 PIM).
The right-shooting forward played parts of five seasons with Bowling Green State University from 2018 thru 2023 prior to turning pro this season. During his time with the Falcons, Dougherty scored 17 goals, notched 9 assists and amassed 94 PIMs in 123 games played.
Dougherty was also named alternate captain in his senior season at Bowling Green State.
Calisti, 22, heads back to Charlotte after suiting up in 38 games for the K-Wings across the last two seasons. The left-shot blueliner was loaned to Kalamazoo by Charlotte (AHL) on March 15, 2023, to fulfill the future considerations portion of a February 18, 2023 trade between Kalamazoo and Florida.
A Toronto, ON native, Calisti totaled four goals and eight assists in 23 games played in 2023-24.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2024
- Kalamazoo Acquires Hometown Rookie in Dougherty, Calisti Recalled from Loan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Evan Dougherty Traded to Kalamazoo - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cory Thomas Traded to Trois-Rivieres, Burke Returns from AHL Loan - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- Forward Will Merchant Re-Joins Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Send Jeri-Leon to Savannah to Complete Riedell Rights Deal - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Weekly, January 2, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Jacob Hayhurst Named ECHL Player of the Week - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Hayhurst Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Third Annual MLK Game Is this Sunday - Fort Wayne Komets
- John Muse Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Worcester Railers HC
- Kalamazoo Climbs Standings in Front of 12k, Preps for Two at Home this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester's Muse Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 11 - Idaho Steelheads
- Kalamazoo's Sorenson Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- K-Wings' Sorenson ECHL AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 11 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly No. 11: January 2, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- Kalamazoo Acquires Hometown Rookie in Dougherty, Calisti Recalled from Loan
- Kalamazoo Climbs Standings in Front of 12k, Preps for Two at Home this Week
- K-Wings' Sorenson ECHL AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month
- K-Wings Throtle Fuel 7-0 in Front of 4,800 on New Year's Eve
- Kalamazoo Loaned Defensemen, Canucks (AHL) Return Joyaux & Nychuk