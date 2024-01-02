Kalamazoo Climbs Standings in Front of 12k, Preps for Two at Home this Week

January 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play two games at home this week. Kalamazoo hosts Fort Wayne for '269 Night' on Wednesday and Cincinnati for 'Top Gun Night' on Friday at Wings Event Center.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-1-1-0 (2-4, 2-3 F/OT, 7-0).

Kalamazoo opened the week with 'Coats for Floats' versus Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The K-Wings started hot thanks to goals from Josh Passolt (10) and Derek Daschke (4) but were unable to hold off a late Fort Wayne surge and ultimately fell 4-2. Over 250 coats were collected for members of the SW Michigan community in need during the game.

Next, Kalamazoo welcomed Toledo to town for Semi-Pro Night on Friday at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings battled back to tie the game twice during regulation before falling 3-2 in overtime. Rookie goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (10-10-1-0) made 38 saves to secure the point for Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo capped off the week with a 7-0 victory in its annual New Year's Eve game over Indy on Sunday. Three Kalamazoo players scored multiple goals (Morrison, Keefer and Bradford), and the team scored a goal in every phase of the game (even-strength, short-handed, 5-on-3 and 4-on-4). Hunter Vorva performed stellarly, recording his second shutout of the season with 30 saves in the contest.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings continue their season-long eight-game homestand this week with a pair of contests on Jan. 3 and Jan. 5 at Wings Event Center.

First, Fort Wayne comes to town for 269 Night/ Winning Wednesday on Wednesday at Wings Event Center. Like free hockey? Well, that's what you get if the K-Wings beat the Fort Wayne Komets on 'Winning Wednesday!'. If the K-Wings win, you win a ticket to the next K-Wings midweek game. And... there's more! This 'Winning Wednesday' is also' 269 Night,' so you'll enjoy $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets, and $9 tickets (*$11 if purchased Gameday).

Then, the K-Wings host Cincinnati on Friday for Top Gun Night and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.We feel the need...THE NEED FOR SPEED! The K-Wings are celebrating two of the best movies of all time at 'Top Gun Night' at Wings Event Center. It's also the first $3 Friday of 2024 ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs), and we want you to look your best! So, be one of the first 1,000 fans and receive a pair of limited edition K-Wings aviator sunglasses.

Don't miss out on the Hungry Howie's Friends and Family Deal for Rainbow Ice (Jan. 20)! The HH F&F gets you four tickets, four K-Wings knit caps, two magnets and a $20 Hungry Howie's voucher for just $39. Click HERE to secure yours today!

Also, just over a week remains to secure your back-half season tickets. Join the High Flyers and save money by not purchasing single-game tickets by tapping HERE.

RESULTS

Wednesday, Dec. 27 - Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI)

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (13-14-0-0) got off to a hot start but were unable to hold off a late Fort Wayne surge and fell 4-2 to the Komets (15-9-1-2) at Wings Event Center on Wednesday. Josh Passolt (10) opened the scoring at the 4:24 mark of the first by smoothly crashing the back pipe and tapping in an Erik Bradford (19) pass from the left corner. David Keefer (12) recorded the secondary assist by moving the puck to Bradford, who joined the play late as the extra attacker on the delayed penalty call. Derek Daschke (4) made it 2-0 at the 4:11 mark of the second by cleaning up a Connor Walters (4) rebound out front. Walters created the rebound by skating down dot lane to shoot a saucy Brad Morrison (14) pass toward the blue paint. Fort Wayne got on the board at the 2:16 mark of the third period and tied the game at two with 12:35 remaining in regulation. The Komets scored the game-winner at the 17:42 mark and added an empty-netter with 11 ticks left. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (10-10-0-0) continued his strong rookie campaign with 26 saves in the loss. Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Fort Wayne took the final shot total, 30-25.

Friday, Dec. 29 - Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2 (F/OT) (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI)

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (13-14-1-0) answered the bell on multiple occasions but ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime to the Toledo Walleye (18-4-1-3) at Wings Event Center on Friday. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (10-10-1-0) stepped up, making 38 hard-earned saves to keep his team in the game and secure the point for Kalamazoo. Toledo opened the scoring at the 14:09 mark of the first period. Derek Daschke (5) tied the game at one at the 10:01 mark of the second by deflecting the puck off the goaltender's mask with a quick-release shot from the right circle. Collin Adams (6) moved the puck to Daschke with a smooth drop pass while David Keefer (13) picked up the secondary assist. The Walleye regained the lead at the 15:11 mark of the third. Josh Passolt (11) tied it back up just 41 seconds later by deflecting a Daschke(7) shot in from the left circle. Connor Walters (5) also assisted the goal. Toledo scored the game-winner on the power play 2:45 into overtime. Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 41-17. The K-Wings have now picked up points in four of five meetings with the Walleye this season (3-1-1-0).

Sunday, Dec. 31 - Indy 0, Kalamazoo 7 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI)

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (14-14-1-0) dominated in every phase behind five multipoint performances and a Hunter Vorva shutout to defeat the Indy Fuel (12-12-4-0) at Wings Event Center 7-0 on Sunday. Erik Bradford recorded a career-high five points (2g-3a), scored his first short-handed goal of the season and notched his 250th professional assist in the victory. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (4-4-0-0) recorded his second shutout of the season with 30 saves on 30 shots faced. The K-Wings ripped the game wide open with a four-goal output in 3:37 between the end of the second and start of the third period. Brad Morrison (5) opened the scoring at the 1:17 mark of the first. The puck deflected off the Indy goaltender's stick and their defender before finding its way home. Bradford (10) doubled Kalamazoo's lead at the 17:57 mark of the second with a backhand flick from just outside the crease. Michael Joyaux (3) found the net with a rocket one-timer from the top of the slot 50 seconds later on a 5-on-3 advantage. Kalamazoo's outburst continued 36 seconds into the third period when Morrison (6) notched his second multi-goal game of the season with a one-timer from the right circle. David Keefer (7) scored his first of two goals at the 1:34 mark by knifing in a loose puck from the left crease. The goal came from a sling pass from Passolt (5) in the left corner. Keefer scored his second goal of the contest at the 7:34 mark by beating the netminder glove-side from the right circle on the power play. Mr. 250 capped things off with a short-handed goal at the 12:42 mark by stealing the puck in the neutral zone and converting all alone on the rush. The K-Wings finished the game 2-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Jan. 3 - Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Friday, Jan. 5 - Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

Dec. 30: Defenseman Michael Joyaux was loaned to Kalamazoo by Abbotsford (AHL)

Dec. 30: Defenseman Chad Nychuk was loaned to Kalamazoo by Abbotsford (AHL)

FAST FACTS

Friday's game versus Toledo went in the books as career game No. 100 by Joel Martin

Veteran forward Erik Bradford notched a career-high five points (2g-3a) in Kalamazoo's 7-0 win over Indy

Veteran forward Tanner Sorenson the month with a career-best +13 in 13 games played, earning the League award for 'Plus Performer of the Month' for December

TEAM TRENDS

13-1-0-0 when leading after two periods

10-0-0-0 when scoring four or more goals this season

6-2-0-0 when scoring first at home this season

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 33 - Erik Bradford

GOALS: 12 - Ty Glover*

ASSISTS: 22 - Erik Bradford

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Tanner Sorenson

PIMS: 82 - Chaz Reddekopp

PP GOALS: 2 - Robert Calisti, Ty Glover*, Brad Morrison

PP ASSISTS: 6 - Erik Bradford

SH GOALS: 1 - Erik Bradford, Josh Passolt, Cooper Walker

GW GOALS: 2 - David Keefer, Brad Morrison, Ty Glover*, Collin Saccoman

SHOTS: 77 - Erik Bradford

WINS: 10 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.93 - Jonathan Lemieux

SAVE %: .910 - Jonathan Lemieux

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 2/13 (15.3%)

This Season - 13/98 (13.2%) - No. 28 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 11/12 (91.7%)

This Season - 97/119 (81.5%) - No. 9 in the ECHL

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.