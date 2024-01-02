John Muse Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - John Muse of the Worcester Railers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 27-31. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Muse went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .984 in two appearances at Reading last week.

The 35-year-old stopped all 28 shots in his Railers' debut, a 5-0 win on Friday, before making 32 saves in a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

A native of East Falmouth, Massachusetts, Muse has appeared in 102 career ECHL games with Worcester, Wheeling, Reading. Elmira, Fort Wayne and Florida, compiling an overall record of 55-33-14 with six shutouts, a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909. He has also posted a record of 93-63-10 in 184 career American Hockey League games with 11 shutouts, a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

Prior to turning pro, Muse played four seasons at BostonâCollege where he was a two-time National Champion (2008 and 2010) and set school records for saves (3,696) and games played (144).

