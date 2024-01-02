K-Wings' Sorenson ECHL AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the ECHL named veteran forward Tanner Sorenson the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for December after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +13 during the month.

Sorenson posted an even or better rating in eight of his 13 games in December. His December performance was highlighted by tying an ECHL season-high with a +6 on Dec. 8 against Iowa and a +4 on Dec. 31 against Indy.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Sorenson leads the K-Wings this season with a +12 rating, adding 10 points (4g-6a) in 20 games.

The 30-year-old has recorded 228 career points (91g-137a) in 311 career ECHL games with Kalamazoo and Alaska. He has added two assists in 12 career games with Utica of the American Hockey League and 36 points (18g-18a) in 57 career games in Switzerland and the United Kingdom leagues.

Before turning pro, Sorenson tallied 35 points (18g-17a) in 104 career collegiate games at Michigan State University.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Tanner Sorenson with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming K-Wings' home game.

Kalamazoo is back in action Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Fort Wayne Komets (15-11-1-2) for 269 Night and Winning Wednesday at Wings Event Center.

