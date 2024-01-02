Thunder Weekly, January 2, 2024

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita rang in the New Year with a three-game series against Kansas City. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, December 29

Kansas City at Wichita, 5-2 L

Saturday, December 30

Kansas City at Wichita, 6-0 L

Sunday, December 31

Wichita at Kansas City, 9-2 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 5

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. #ILOVEWICHITA Night.

Saturday, January 6

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. T-Dog & Friends featuring Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach.

Sunday, January 7

Allen at Wichita, 4:05 p.m.

Pre-game at home begins at 6:35 p.m. with Toyota Pregame Show. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with the Mixlr App The Sin Bin

WICHITA

HOME: 7-6-0-0

AWAY: 3-10-4-0

OVERALL: 10-16-4-0

Last 10: 3-5-2

Streak: 0-3-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 24 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Bates, 17

Assists: Bates, 21

Points: Bates, 38

+/-: Finnegan, +3

PIM: Masella, 66

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates is having a great start to the season. The Chicago native is third in the league in scoring with 38 points, and third in goals with 17. He needs two points to equal his total point output from a year ago when he had 40 points in 70 games.

LUCKY 13 - Jay Dickman recorded his 13th goal of the season on Sunday night. He broke a seven-game goal drought, giving him 29 points in 30 games this year. Dickman is tied for first with eight power play goals.

FIRSTS - Nick Nardella picked up his first assist in a Thunder uniform on Sunday. It was also his first point of the season. Nardella had one assist in four games last year with the Cincinnati Cyclones.

MILLER TIME - Aaron Miller broke a nine-game goal drought on Friday with his fifth marker of the season. He led the team with five shots on net. The rookie from Superior, Wisconsin has 12 points in 23 games so far this year.

CALL UP - Michal Stinil earned his first career call-up to the AHL, signing a PTO with the San Diego Gulls. He played on Saturday night against the Tucson Roadrunners. He also played against his Thunder teammate, Lleyton Moore, who is currently on a PTO with Tucson.

POWER - One bright spot for the Thunder continues to be the team's power play. Wichita is third on the road, operating at 27.1% (16-for-59) and third overall at 25.9% (28-for-108).

THUNDERBOLTS...Xavier Pouliot is first among rookies with 21 minor penalties and second among rookies with 62 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for second with five major penalties...Lleyton Moore is fourth in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for fourth in power play points for rookies (10)...Ryan Finnegan is second among rookies in shooting percentage (23.8%)...Wichita is 5-4-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-2-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 7-2-1 when leading after two...

