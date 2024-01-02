ECHL Transactions - January 2
January 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 2, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Vincent De Mey, F
Dalton Hunter, F
Idaho:
Marco Costantini, G
Tulsa:
Kristian Stead, G
Worcester:
Michael Higgins, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Gustavs Davis Grigals, G assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Evan Dougherty, F traded to Kalamazoo
Fort Wayne:
Add Matthew Wedman, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Idaho:
Add Will Merchant, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Bryan Thomson, G activated from Injured Reserve
Iowa:
Add Brendahn Brawley, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Casey Dornbach, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Brett Budgell, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Delete Nicolas Savoie, D recalled by Rochester
Kalamazoo:
Delete Robert Calisti, D recalled by Charlotte
Maine:
Add Darien Kielb, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Add Francois Brassard, G added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve
Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F traded to Savannah
Toledo:
Add Colin Theisen, F assigned by Tucson
Add Jan Bednar, G activated from reserve
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Gage Alexander, G activated from reserve
Utah:
Add Nathan Burke, F returned from loan to Ontario
Delete Cory Thomas, D traded to Trois-Rivières
Wheeling:
Delete Jacob Zab, G released as EBUG [1/1]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2024
- Cory Thomas Traded to Trois-Rivieres, Burke Returns from AHL Loan - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- Forward Will Merchant Re-Joins Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Send Jeri-Leon to Savannah to Complete Riedell Rights Deal - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Weekly, January 2, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Jacob Hayhurst Named ECHL Player of the Week - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Hayhurst Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Third Annual MLK Game Is this Sunday - Fort Wayne Komets
- John Muse Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Worcester Railers HC
- Kalamazoo Climbs Standings in Front of 12k, Preps for Two at Home this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester's Muse Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 11 - Idaho Steelheads
- Kalamazoo's Sorenson Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- K-Wings' Sorenson ECHL AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 11 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly No. 11: January 2, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.