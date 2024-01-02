ECHL Transactions - January 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 2, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Vincent De Mey, F

Dalton Hunter, F

Idaho:

Marco Costantini, G

Tulsa:

Kristian Stead, G

Worcester:

Michael Higgins, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Gustavs Davis Grigals, G assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Evan Dougherty, F traded to Kalamazoo

Fort Wayne:

Add Matthew Wedman, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Idaho:

Add Will Merchant, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bryan Thomson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Iowa:

Add Brendahn Brawley, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Casey Dornbach, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Brett Budgell, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Delete Nicolas Savoie, D recalled by Rochester

Kalamazoo:

Delete Robert Calisti, D recalled by Charlotte

Maine:

Add Darien Kielb, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Francois Brassard, G added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve

Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F traded to Savannah

Toledo:

Add Colin Theisen, F assigned by Tucson

Add Jan Bednar, G activated from reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Gage Alexander, G activated from reserve

Utah:

Add Nathan Burke, F returned from loan to Ontario

Delete Cory Thomas, D traded to Trois-Rivières

Wheeling:

Delete Jacob Zab, G released as EBUG [1/1]

