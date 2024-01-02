Kansas City's Hayhurst Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Jacob Hayhurst of the Kansas City Mavericks

(Kansas City Mavericks)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jacob Hayhurst of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 27-31.

Hayhurst scored six goals and added two assists for eight points in three games against Wichita last week.

The 26-year-old scored a goal in 5-2 win on Friday, notched a hat trick in a 6-0 victory on Saturday and posted four points (2g-2a) in a 9-2 win on Sunday.

Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, Hayhurst has 25 points (15g-10a) in 29 games with the Mavericks this season

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Hayhurst has totaled 103 points (41g-62a) in 138 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Worcester, Greenville and Wheeling while adding seven points (2g-5a) in 31 career AHL games with Springfield and Hartford.

Prior to turning pro, Hayhurst posted 81 points (30g-51a) in 138 career collegiate games with R.P.I. and the University of Michigan.

On behalf of Jacob Hayhurst, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

