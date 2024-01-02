Rush Send Jeri-Leon to Savannah to Complete Riedell Rights Deal
January 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Keltie Jeri-Leon has been traded to the Savannah Ghost Pirates to complete an earlier futures trade.
The Rush acquired the playing rights to D Will Riedell in the off-season, and Jeri-Leon's trade to Savannah completes the deal.
Jeri-Leon has amassed 14 points, seven goals and seven assists, in 28 games with the Rush. The only two games he missed were due to a call-up to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
The Rush will face Tulsa in a three-game set on the road this weekend starting Friday and ending Sunday.
Rapid City Rush forward Keltie Jeri-Leon
