Jacob Hayhurst Named ECHL Player of the Week

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Mavericks forward Jacob Hayhurst has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for December 27-31.

In three victories against Wichita, Hayhurst recorded six goals and two assists for an ECHL-high eight points, highlighted by his first professional hat trick on Dec. 30 at Wichita.

The Mississauga, Ontario native scored at least one goal in each game of the three-game set with the Thunder to wrap up the 2023 calendar.

On New Year's Eve in front of a sold-out Cable Dahmer Arena, hours after scoring three goals on Friday in Wichita, Hayhurst recorded his first four-point night in a Mavericks uniform, scoring two goals and adding two assists in the 9-2 victory.

Hayhurst is the third Mavericks player to win an ECHL award, following Cale Morris (October Goaltender of the Month) and Max Andreev (November Rookie of the Month).

The Mavericks currently sit at 23-7-1 (47 points) nearing the midpoint of the season. Kansas City's 23 wins and 47 points lead the ECHL this season.

Kansas City returns to the ice on January 10 at Idaho and is back in Kansas City for six home games in January, beginning on January 19. Single-game and multi-game ticket options are still available at kcmavericks.com or by calling 816-252-7825.

