Kalamazoo's Sorenson Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
January 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kalamazoo Wings' forward Tanner Sorenson is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for December after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +13 during the month.
Sorenson posted an even or better rating in eight of his 13 games in December, highlighted by tying an ECHL season-high with a +6 on Dec. 8 against Iowa, as well as a +4 on Dec. 31 against Indy.
A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Sorenson leads the K-Wings this season with a +12 rating while adding 10 points (4g-6a) in 20 games.
The 30-year-old has recorded 228 points (91g-137a) in 311 career ECHL games with Kalamazoo and Alaska. He has added two assists in 12 career games with Utica of the American Hockey League and 36 points (18g-18a) in 57 career games in leagues in Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Prior to turning pro, Sorenson tallied 35 points (18g-17a) in 104 career collegiate games at Michigan State University.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Tanner Sorenson with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming K-Wings' home game.
Runners-Up: Ben Carroll and Jimmy Mazza, Orlando and Connor Moore, South Carolina (+12).
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Patrick Grasso and Matt Stief (+8); Allen - Easton Brodzinski (+8); Atlanta - Mitchell Fossier (+4); Cincinnati - Lee Lapid (+8); Florida - Riese Zmolek (+10); Fort Wayne - Xavier Bernard (+10); Greenville - J.D. Greenway (+5); Idaho - Patrick Kudla (+8); Indy - Santino Centorame (+6); Iowa - Maxim Cajkovic (+2); Jacksonville - Jerry D'Amigo and Chris Jandric (+4); Kansas City - Patrick Curry (+10); Maine - Austin Albrecht, Gabriel Chicoine and Andrew Peski (+3); Newfoundland - Matt Brassard (+6); Norfolk - Darick Louis-Jean (+9); Rapid City - Brett Gravelle (+9); Reading - Darren Brady (+11); Savannah - Simon Pinard (+7); Toledo - Matt Anderson, Brandon Kruse and Antti Tuomisto (+5); Trois-Rivières - Noah Laaouan (+7); Tulsa - Andy Carroll, Duggie Lagrone and Mike McKee (+4); Utah - Cole Gallant, Kyle Mayhew and Josh Wesley (+3); Wheeling - Dillon Hamaliuk (+10); Wichita - Ryan Finnegan and Jamie Rome (+2) and Worcester - Ryan Verrier (+6).
Images from this story
|
Kalamazoo Wings forward Tanner Sorenson
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2024
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 11 - Idaho Steelheads
- Kalamazoo's Sorenson Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- K-Wings' Sorenson ECHL AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 11 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly No. 11: January 2, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.