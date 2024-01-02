Kalamazoo's Sorenson Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

January 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Kalamazoo Wings forward Tanner Sorenson

(Kalamazoo Wings) Kalamazoo Wings forward Tanner Sorenson(Kalamazoo Wings)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kalamazoo Wings' forward Tanner Sorenson is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for December after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +13 during the month.

Sorenson posted an even or better rating in eight of his 13 games in December, highlighted by tying an ECHL season-high with a +6 on Dec. 8 against Iowa, as well as a +4 on Dec. 31 against Indy.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Sorenson leads the K-Wings this season with a +12 rating while adding 10 points (4g-6a) in 20 games.

The 30-year-old has recorded 228 points (91g-137a) in 311 career ECHL games with Kalamazoo and Alaska. He has added two assists in 12 career games with Utica of the American Hockey League and 36 points (18g-18a) in 57 career games in leagues in Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Prior to turning pro, Sorenson tallied 35 points (18g-17a) in 104 career collegiate games at Michigan State University.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Tanner Sorenson with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming K-Wings' home game.

Runners-Up: Ben Carroll and Jimmy Mazza, Orlando and Connor Moore, South Carolina (+12).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Patrick Grasso and Matt Stief (+8); Allen - Easton Brodzinski (+8); Atlanta - Mitchell Fossier (+4); Cincinnati - Lee Lapid (+8); Florida - Riese Zmolek (+10); Fort Wayne - Xavier Bernard (+10); Greenville - J.D. Greenway (+5); Idaho - Patrick Kudla (+8); Indy - Santino Centorame (+6); Iowa - Maxim Cajkovic (+2); Jacksonville - Jerry D'Amigo and Chris Jandric (+4); Kansas City - Patrick Curry (+10); Maine - Austin Albrecht, Gabriel Chicoine and Andrew Peski (+3); Newfoundland - Matt Brassard (+6); Norfolk - Darick Louis-Jean (+9); Rapid City - Brett Gravelle (+9); Reading - Darren Brady (+11); Savannah - Simon Pinard (+7); Toledo - Matt Anderson, Brandon Kruse and Antti Tuomisto (+5); Trois-Rivières - Noah Laaouan (+7); Tulsa - Andy Carroll, Duggie Lagrone and Mike McKee (+4); Utah - Cole Gallant, Kyle Mayhew and Josh Wesley (+3); Wheeling - Dillon Hamaliuk (+10); Wichita - Ryan Finnegan and Jamie Rome (+2) and Worcester - Ryan Verrier (+6).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.