Cory Thomas Traded to Trois-Rivieres, Burke Returns from AHL Loan

January 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Cory Thomas was traded to the Trois-Rivieres Lions to complete a trade where the Utah Grizzlies received forward Cole Gallant for future considerations. In a separate transaction forward Nathan Burke returns to the Grizzlies after he was loaned to the AHL's Ontario Reign on December 31, 2023.

Thomas played in 20 games with Utah this season and had 3 assists. In the 2022-23 season he had 7 assists in 40 games for Utah. He also had 1 assist in 4 games in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Burke played with Ontario on December 31, 2023 vs Henderson. Burke is tied for the Grizzlies' lead with 10 goals and is 4th with 19 points. Burke is in his first full season as a professional. He scored 33 goals over the past 2 seasons at Bowling Green State University. Prior to that he played at the University of Minnesota for three years.

The Grizzlies begin a 9-game road trip on Friday night at Newfoundland. Utah returns to Maverik Center for a three-game series vs Rapid City on January 24, 26-27. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The next homestand is highlighted by the popular Guns N Hoses night on Saturday, January 27 at 7:10 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.