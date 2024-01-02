Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 11

Worcester Railers goaltender John Muse

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers goaltender John Muse(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 3-0-1-0 for the eleventh week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers hosted the Maine Mariners for one game, then visited the Reading Royals for a three-in-three at Santander Arena. Worcester beat the Mariners 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday, beat Reading 5-0 on Friday, lost to the Royals 4-3 in overtime on Saturday, then took down the Royals 2-1 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 27 vs. Maine Mariners | 5-4 W

Lambert put Maine ahead at 3:40 of the first period. Repaci scored at 5:51 on a baseball swing off a rebound. Kile made it 2-1 at 11:30. Calder tied it 31 seconds into the second period then put his team ahead at 8:38 with a shorthanded breakaway goal. Kuefler scored on a power play at 14:15. That set the stage for Ryan. He converted a superb pass from Connor Welsh and beat Maine goaltender Brad Arvanitis from the bottom of the left circle.

Friday, December 29 at Reading Royals | 5-0 W

Muse was perfect through three periods of play as he posted his first ECHL shutout since New Year's Eve back in 2018. The Railers supported their new goaltender with a barrage of goals. Ryan Verrier (1-0-1) opened up the scoring with his first ECHL goal, Riley Piercey (1-0-1) scored his second goal in his professional career, Zach White (1-1-2) popped in a goal for his 100th career point in his ECHL career, Connor Welsh (1-1-2) scored on a one-timer on the power play, and Anthony Repaci (1-1-2) would score his 59th Railers goal, putting him one shy of tying the franchise goal-scoring leader in Barry Almeida.

Saturday, December 30 at Reading Royals | 4-3 OTL

Daylan Kuefler (1-0-1) got scoring going for Worcester in the first period with his fourth in eight games. Reading responded before the end of the first with Tag Bertuzzi (1-1-2) scoring his seventh of the season. The two teams exchanged blows in the second, with John Copeland (1-0-1) and Shane Sellar (1-1-2) each scoring goals. Matt Brown (2-1-3) gave Reading their first lead of the weekend on Saturday in the third before Blade Jenkins (1-1-2) tied the game. Brown struck again in overtime to give Reading the 4-3 overtime win.

Friday, December 31 at Reading Royals | 2-1 L

Joey Cipollone (1-0-1) put Worcester ahead on the power play in the first, while the Railers held the lead for most of the game. Matt Brown (1-0-1) tied the game early in the third before Ashton Calder (1-1-2) scored the game winner, securing 5 out of 6 possible points for the Railers on the weekend, and 7 out of 8 on the week.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 5 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, January 6 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 7:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 7 at Maine Mariners | 3:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Connor Welsh played in his 100th career professional game on Friday.

Zach White scored his 100th career ECHL point on Friday.

John Copeland Picked up his first professional goal on Saturday.

John Muse picked up Worcester's first shutout of the season by making 28 saves in Friday's 5-0 victory over Reading. It was Muse's first ECHL shutout since December 31st, 2018.

Railers Head Coach and General Manager Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman coached in his 100th game on Saturday in Reading.

Anthony Repaci is one goal shy of tying Barry Almeida for the franchise record in goals scored at 60.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 13-11-3-2 on the season.

The Railers are on a season-long six-game point streak.

Worcester is 7-1-0-0 when leading after two periods

The Railers are on a five-game power-play goal streak, going 7/15 (.467) in that span.

Worcester is tied for second in the league in overtime games played at eight.

