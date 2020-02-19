Walleye Weekly - 3 on the Road

Overall Record: 29-14-4-1

2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, February 14 (4-3 OT Loss)

Saturday, February 15 (4-2 Loss)

Sunday, February 16 (4-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Thursday, February 20 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m. Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room)

Friday, February 21 at Fort Wayne at 8:05 p.m. (7:50 p.m. Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room)

Saturday, February 22 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEUDLE

Thursday, February 20 - Game at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.

Friday, February 21 - Game at Fort Wayne at 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 - Game at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, February 23 - No Practice

WALLEYE NOTES

Big Sunday performance nets a much needed win: After Toledo dropped the first two games of the week in overtime Friday at Kalamazoo and in regulation at home to Idaho Saturday, the Walleye needed a win on Sunday and they came through with a 4-1 victory over the Steelheads. Marcus Vela led the way with three points (1G, 2A) and Billy Christopoulos posted 31 saves for the win.

Big Weekend: Toledo packed the barn for a pair of games with 16,199 fans attending Saturday and Sunday. Both games featured crowds of over 8,000 pushing the season total to 12 times that the Walleye have went over 8,000 fans at a game. The most in Walleye history is 16 times set last season. The Walleye have sold out 21 of its 24 games at the Huntington Center and are averaging 7,702 per game.

Shutting it down: After allowing two power play goals Friday night at Kalamazoo, the Walleye penalty kill closed up shop for the rest of the weekend not allowing a goal on 11 chances from Idaho's power play. The unit has been dominate owning the second best mark on home ice (90.2%) and overall (88.3%). Toledo has gone four straight home contests with allowing a power play goal.

Road week ahead: Toledo goes bussing this week with a three in three road trip that starts Thursday at Cincinnati. The Walleye are 5-1-0 vs. its I-75 rivals this year and they will finish the week with a Saturday game in the Queen City. Sandwiched in between the Cincinnati games is a trip to Fort Wayne to take on the Komets. The Walleye have yet to lose to Fort Wayne (7-0-0) that includes four wins in Indiana.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Marcus Vela (1 goal - 3 assists = 4 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Billy Christopoulos (1-0-1, 2.45 GAA, .909 save %)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

JUSTICE LEAGUE WEEKEND | Friday February 28 and Saturday, February 29

Three periods. Three Jerseys - Batman | Aquaman | Superman

STEM NIGHT | Wednesday, March 11

presented by: Penta Career Center and Bedford Express Robotics

PINK OUT THE RINK | Saturday, March 14

presented by: Hondros

Pink ice. Pink Fanwear. Jersey Raffle

