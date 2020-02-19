Growlers Tamed by the Mariners 5-2

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped their third consecutive game in a 5-2 loss to the Maine Mariners Tuesday night at Mile One Centre.

Brady Ferguson opened the scoring at the 7:48 mark of the opening period after firing a wrist shot behind Mariners netminder Connor LaCouvee for a 1-0 lead. Both Ferguson and Aaron Luchuk, who picked up an assist on the goal, recorded their 50th point of the season. Maine responded just over three minutes later however, as Connor Bleackley beat Maksim Zhukov blocker-side for a 1-1 game.

Dillan Fox then cleaned up a scramble in front of Zhukov's crease with 4:53 remaining in the first period on a goal that required a review, but counted, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead and Alex Kile made good on a 5-on-3 powerplay opportunity to give the visitors a 3-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes of play. Following the first period, Parker Gahagen came into the game to replace Zhukov who allowed three goals on 14 shots.

A low-event scoreless second period saw the Growlers outshoot the Mariners 6-3, but with 12:11 remaining in the third period newcomer Alec Baer cleaned up a Garrett Johnston rebound and brought the Growlers to within one for his first goal as a Growler.

Alex Kile re-stored the Mariners two-goal lead with 5:41 to play in the game, and Ryan Culkin added an empty netter with 59 seconds left for a 5-2 final score.

Quick Hits

Brady Ferguson is the first Growler in franchise history to record back-to-back 50-point seasons

Garrett Johnston recorded his 20th assist of the season

The three stars were 3 - B. Ferguson (NFL), 2 - C. Bleackley (MNE) and 1 - A. Kile (MNE)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers embark on a five-game road trip beginning Friday night at the Santander Arena for a match against the Reading Royals, ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game online at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Maine Mariners (30-21-2-1) at Newfoundland Growlers (36-14-0-1)

Wednesday, February 19th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st NFL 7:44 B. Ferguson (18) A. Luchuk, J. Brazeau PP V 6 23 27 92 H 3 10 17 22 26

1 - 1 2 1st MNE 10:49 C. Bleackley (7) G. Chase, M. McNicholas V 2 10 16 20 21 H 6 26 27 45 46

2 - 1 3 1st MNE 15:07 D. Fox (21) M. Adams-Moisan, Z. Tolkinen V 13 18 24 27 32 H 6 14 15 17 44

3 - 1 4 1st MNE 18:04 A. Kile (14) S. Day, C. Bleackley PP V 13 20 21 23 32 H 6 10 14

3 - 2 5 3rd NFL 7:49 A. Baer (1) G. Johnston, K. Froese V 10 16 20 21 27 H 3 27 40 42 44

4 - 2 6 3rd MNE 14:19 A. Kile (15) T. Wallin, S. Day V 6 8 20 23 92 H 6 15 27 40 45

5 - 2 7 3rd MNE 19:00 R. Culkin (8) EN V 8 13 20 21 92 H 3 8 10 15 27 45

