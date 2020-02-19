Try Hockey for Free this Saturday at the Wichita Ice Center

February 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Ice Center, along with USA Hockey and 350 local associations across the country, will be hosting Try Hockey For Free Day this Saturday, February 22 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Anyone interested with kids ages 4 to 9, needs to register online as the event is capped at the first 50 players that sign up. The Wichita Ice Center will have limited equipment available for use.

Wichita is off until this Saturday with a visit to Texas to face Allen starting at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

