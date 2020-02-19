ECHL Transactions - February 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 19, 2020:

Brampton:

Add Connor Sanvido, F activated from reserve

Delete Francois Beauchemin, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Adam Henry, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Will Petschenig, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)

Greenville:

Add John Furgele, D activated from reserve

Delete Dylan MacPherson, D recalled by Springfield

Idaho:

Add Colton Saucerman, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Eric Sweetman, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Chris Lijdsman, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Shapiro, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Chad McDonald, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Sandler, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Galt, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Darian Dziurzynski, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Robert Powers, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Oleg Sosunov, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Garrett Milan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Delete Eric Knodel, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Delete Ed Wittchow, D recalled by Hershey

Wheeling:

Add Brandon Hawkins, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Ryan Scarfo, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Jay Dickman, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Add Billy Exell, F activated from reserve

Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Myles McGurty, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Add Tyler Poulsen, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Ian Milosz, G placed on reserve

