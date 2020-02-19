ECHL Transactions - February 19
February 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 19, 2020:
Brampton:
Add Connor Sanvido, F activated from reserve
Delete Francois Beauchemin, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Adam Henry, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Will Petschenig, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)
Greenville:
Add John Furgele, D activated from reserve
Delete Dylan MacPherson, D recalled by Springfield
Idaho:
Add Colton Saucerman, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Eric Sweetman, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Chris Lijdsman, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Shapiro, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Chad McDonald, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Sandler, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Galt, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Darian Dziurzynski, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Robert Powers, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Oleg Sosunov, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Garrett Milan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Reading:
Delete Eric Knodel, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Delete Ed Wittchow, D recalled by Hershey
Wheeling:
Add Brandon Hawkins, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Ryan Scarfo, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Jay Dickman, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Add Billy Exell, F activated from reserve
Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Myles McGurty, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Add Tyler Poulsen, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Ian Milosz, G placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 19, 2020
- Rush Add Milan Ahead of Rematch against Utah - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - February 19 - ECHL
- Sosunov Reassigned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Wittchow Heads to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Preview: Florida Meets Orlando to Open Four-Game Week - Florida Everblades
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Knodel Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Railers at IceMen, February 19, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Walleye Weekly - 3 on the Road - Toledo Walleye
- Register to Paint the Ice for Hockey Fights Cancer - Atlanta Gladiators
- Free Beer Fest at Friday, February 21 Game - Reading Royals
- Try Hockey for Free this Saturday at the Wichita Ice Center - Wichita Thunder
- F Pascal Laberge Reassigned to Reading - Reading Royals
- Schedule Gets Busy, Royals Seek Seventh Straight Win - Reading Royals
- Americans Shutout Tulsa 4-0 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.