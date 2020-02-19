Game Preview: Railers at IceMen, February 19, 2020

February 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville Icemen vs. Worcester Railers

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #21

Referee: Alex Normandin (#26) Linesmen: Cory Sellers (#84) & Trent Williams (#48)

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & ECHL.TV

Tickets available at the arena box office and Online

About Today's Game: Tonight's ECHL match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the Worcester Railers. The Railers make their first ever trip to Jacksonville this evening. Tonight marks just the third All-Time meeting between the two clubs with the two teams earning a split in the previous meetings. Worcester defeated the Icemen 6-3 on home ice back on January 5, despite the fact the Icemen posted 43 shots in the game. The Icemen are currently ten points out of a playoff spot in the South Division and will look to bounce back this evening following back-to-back losses. The Railers are winless in their last eight games (0-7-1-0) and have just one win in their last ten contests.

Series History: Today marks the final of two meetings between the two teams this season. Worcester leads the season set 1-0-0. The two teams are tied in the All-Time Series 1-1-0.

About the Icemen: Chase Lang netted the lone goal in Sunday's loss to South Carolina and has registered 13 points (7g, 6a) in the last ten games. Lang leads the Icemen in goals (16), points (38) and is tied with Mike Hedden for the team lead in assists with 22.....Craig Martin leads the Icemen in points against Worcester this season with two points...

About the Railers: Forward Nic Pierog ranks second in the ECHL with five shorthanded goals, with one of those tallies coming against Jacksonville back on January 5. Pierog also ranks second on the team in scoring with 33 points....Worcester is tied for second in the league with ten shorthanded goals.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, February 19, vs. Worcester, 7:00 p.m. - Fans can enjoy $2 select beer and wine all night long!

Saturday, February 22, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - Batman Night! The team will wear special Batman themed jerseys for the game. Saturday is also Teacher's Appreciation Night!

Sunday, February 23, vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m. - Publix Family Funday Game! The Icemen will wear the popular Publix Pub Subs jerseys! Families can go down onto the ice after the game!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.