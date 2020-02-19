Register to Paint the Ice for Hockey Fights Cancer

Event: Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Signing

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Time: 6-8 pm

Cost: $10 donation to the Gladiators Foundation

Where: The Infinite Energy Arena

Come support the Atlanta Gladiators Foundation, with the 2nd Annual Ice Signing, as they help fight cancer. Fans will have the unique opportunity to paint the ice with names of loved ones to support the fighters, admire the survivors, and honor the fallen.

The proceeds will be donated to cancer research, around the greater Atlanta area. Everyone who participates will get a 4 x 4 space to paint the names of their friends, family and loved ones on the ice. The Gladiators will play on the specially painted ice for the entire Hockey Fights Cancer weekend, on February 28 and 29. Space is limited so please take advantage, while it is still available.

To participate in the event, fans are asked to register with a special $10 donation that goes to the Atlanta Gladiators Foundation.

The Atlanta Gladiators and Love Your Melon have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind ticket package for February 28 and 29. It includes a premium seat ticket and a special edition co-branded beanie.

Each ticket sold through this package supports the Love Your Melon's program, to give a hat to every child battling cancer in America. Fifty percent of the profit from each sale from Love Your Melon products, benefit nonprofit partners in fields like pediatric oncology and cancer research groups.

