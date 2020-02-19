Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr, TuneIn and Lightning Power Play

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (24-21-5-1) face the Florida Everblades (35-12-3-2) in the ninth of 14 meetings this season. The Solar Bears are coming off three straight wins on home ice over the weekend, including a 5-2 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday, while the Everblades are coming off of back-to-back victories over the Gladiators on Friday and Saturday. The Solar Bears are 2-4-1-1 against Florida this season; the last win came in a 1-0 overtime victory on Feb. 5 at Hertz Arena.

WINDSOR TO START: Clint Windsor is still seeking his first victory against the Everblades this season, entering tonight's game with an 0-2-1 record in three prior outings. The goaltender still maintains a .922 save percentage against Florida this year. Windsor recently finished last week as runner-up to Tulsa's Devin Williams for the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0-0 with a 1.41 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage.

CLUTCH CAMMARATA: In a span of just over a month following his acquisition from the Idaho Steelheads, Taylor Cammarata has demonstrated an ability to provide timely scoring for the Solar Bears. The forward netted the overtime-winning goal on Saturday against Norfolk to tie Rich Boyd and Jake Coughler for the team lead in game-winning goals with three on the season. Cammarata also notched the game-clinching goal on Feb. 5 in Orlando's 1-0 OT win at Florida for the club's first road overtime win of the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE: It has been a low-scoring series with respect to special teams, as the Solar Bears hold a slight edge over the Everblades on the power play in head-to-head competition. Orlando is 3-for-34 (8.8%) against Florida, while the Everblades are 1-for-27 (3.7%) with the man advantage against Orlando.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Everblades are without leading scorer John McCarron, who recently signed a professional try-out agreement with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. McCarron had been leading Florida in scoring against Orlando this season with nine points (4g-5a) in eight games, and the Everblades' captain scored for the Heat in just his second game with Stockton on Monday, as the Heat picked up a 3-2 win over San Diego. With McCarron in the AHL, the leading active scorer against Orlando for Florida is Blake Winiecki, with seven points (4g-3a) in eight games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their three-game road trip on Friday, Feb. 21 when they visit the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena at 7:35 p.m. Orlando returns home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Feb. 23 for Faith and Family Night, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. This game will also serve as a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday.

