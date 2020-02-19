Wittchow Heads to Hershey
February 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced that defenseman Ed Wittchow has been recalled from loan on Wednesday. The 27-year-old blueliner will rejoin Hershey after appearing in four games with South Carolina during the past week while posting five points on two goals and three assists.
Previously, Wittchow saw 19 games of action with the Bears this season while recalled from Nov. 25 to Feb. 13 and scored eight points on four goals and four assists.
The Burnsville, Minn. native began the season in South Carolina and appeared in 15 games with the Rays while posting seven points on three goals and four assists along with a +7 rating. Overall, Wittchow has played 19 games with the Stingrays during 2019-20 while scoring 12 points (five goals, seven assists).
Wittchow signed an AHL contract with the Bears in August to return to North America for his fourth professional season after playing the 2018-19 year with KooKoo Kouvola in Finland. The defender was originally drafted in the 6th round by the Florida Panthers in the 2011 NHL Draft.
The Stingrays are home at the North Charleston Coliseum for two more games this weekend, first battling the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. for Star Wars Night before hosting the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon at 3:05.
