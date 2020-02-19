Game Notes: at Utah

Rapid City Rush @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MDT

Maverik Center

THIS SEASON

Utah: 53gp, 31-15-5-2, 69pts (2nd Mountain)

Last Game - 2/17 vs Rapid City (3-1 W)

Rush: 52gp, 27-21-4-0, 58pts (4th Mountain)

Last Game - 2/17 @ Utah (3-1 L)

HEAD TO HEAD - 8 of 13 Games Played

Utah: 3-2-1-2, 9pts

Power Play: 20.5% (9/44)

Penalty Kill: 84.4% (38/45)

Leading Scorer(s): Griffen Molino (8gp, 2g-11ast-13pts)

Rush: 5-3-0-0, 10pts

Power Play: 14.6% (7/45)

Penalty Kill: 81% (35/44)

Leading Scorer(s): Saulnier/Quenneville (6pts Each)

NOTES

THE BIG PICTURE: Coming into tonight's series finale against Allen, the Rush are currently in the last playoff spot, and have 20 games remaining in the season, all against Mountain Division opponents. The Rush still have a minimum of 1 game in hand on each division rival. Of the 20 remaining games this year, 11 are against current playoff teams (1 against Allen, 5 against Idaho, and 6 against Utah), while the remaining 9 games are against chasers of the Rush (4 against Tulsa, 5 against Kansas City). Here's a look at the Mountain Division Standings, and upcoming matchups this week:

1) Allen: 54gp, 35-11-6-2, 78pts; This week: 2/21 vs TUL, 2/22 vs WIC, 2/23 @ TUL (MAGIC NUMBER: 11)

2) Utah:53gp, 31-15-5-2, 69pts; This week: 2/19 vs RC, 2/22 vs KC, 2/23 vs KC, 2/24 vs KC (MAGIC NUMBER: 20)

3) Idaho: 52gp, 28-17-3-4, 63pts; This week: 2/19 vs KC, 2/21 vs RUSH, 2/22 vs RC (MAGIC NUMBER: 26)

4) RUSH: 52gp, 27-21-4-0, 58pts; This week: 2/19 @ UT, 2/21 @ ID, 2/22 @ ID (MAGIC NUMBER: 31)

5) Tulsa: 56gp, 25-25-5-1, 56pts; This week: 2/21 @ ALN, 2/23 vs ALN

6) Wichita: 56gp, 21-27-8-0, 50pts; This week: 2/22 @ ALN

7) Kansas City: 53gp, 22-27-3-1, 48pts; This week: 2/19 @ ID, 2/22 @ UT, 2/23 @ UT, 2/24 @ UT

THIRD PERIOD LOCKDOWN: In the third period this season, the Rush have still found ways to win games, but have given up the most third period goals in the league at 74. Last week, against the second-best offense in the ECHL, the Rush held Allen to nothing in the final 20 minutes in securing 2 wins in 3 games and 4 points out of 6. To put it in perspective, the Rush gave up 21 third period goals, and gave up a third period goal in 8 of 9 games dating back to January 18th. Since the end of the Wichita series, the Rush have held their opposition scoreless in four consecutive third periods.

DANTE'S INFERNO: Making a highly anticpated return to the lineup for the first time since April 7, 2018 is 2018 ECHL All-Star Dante Salituro, who was acquired yesterday in a trade with the Worcester Railers. Salituro played as a rookie in the 2017-18 season with the Rush, earning 23 goals and 48 points in 53 games. In the last game he played, he became the first player in team history to score 4 goals in a game as part of a 5-point performance in a 9-6 win at Tulsa in the final regular season game.

KEEP IT ROLLING: Every time the Rush and Grizzlies meet, its always a bitter rivalry showdown. The Rush have seen overwhelming success on their side of the rivalry, even though at one point they were referred to as a "perennial bottom feeder" from someone on the opposite side. Despite that, Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetraullt holds a career record of 23-10-0-1 against Utah since being named the Head Coach in the 2017-18 season. This season, the Rush are 5-3-0-0 against Utah, and 2-2-0-0 in West Valley City this season.

