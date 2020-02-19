Sosunov Reassigned to Solar Bears
February 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Orlando.
Sosunov, 21, has appeared in 13 games with the Solar Bears this season, recording one assist and 16 penalty minutes. He has also skated in four games with Syracuse, collecting four penalty minutes.
Sosunov was a sixth-round selection (#178 overall) by the Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears begin a three-game road trip this evening when they visit the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m. Orlando returns home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Feb. 23 for Faith and Family Night, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. This game will also serve as a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday.
