Americans Shutout Tulsa 4-0

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Tuesday night by a 4-0 score. It was the second shutout for Allen in the last three games.

Kayle Doetzel had his best game of the season on Tuesday night scoring two goals and adding an assist on five shots. The Allen defenseman finished the game a plus three earning the first star of the game.

"I was happy to contribute offensively," said Kayle Doetzel. "We wanted this game tonight after losing a couple in Rapid City last week."

Dereck Baribeau picked up his second shutout in the last four days stopping all 34 Tulsa shots on goal. He improved to 8-1-0 this season and lowered his goals against average t0 2.57 with the win.

"Give credit to the guys in front of me, said Dereck Baribeau. "We have been playing better defensively over the last several games." This was a big win for us. Tulsa has been playing some good hockey of late." With four games coming up in the next six days, it was nice to start week off with a win."

Mitch McLain scored in his Allen debut on Tuesday night. He was assigned to Allen by Minnesota from Iowa on Monday. Les Lancaster had the only Allen power play goal on Tuesday night, his 5th goal of the season.

The Allen Americans and Tulsa Oilers play again on Friday night at Allen Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets. Don't miss Star Wars Night this Saturday.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - K. Doetzel

2. ALN - D. Baribeau

3. ALN - M. McLain

